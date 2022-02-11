High school girls basketball: West Albany wins another close one, holding off Lebanon

West Albany High had seen this kind of game play out before.

Maybe not a 20-point lead disappearing as it did Friday night at home against Lebanon, but struggling to hold a big advantage versus a worthy opponent.

The fifth-ranked Bulldogs saw a 20-point margin go to one, then an 11-point lead end up in a tie game.

But West made the plays in the final four minutes to pull out a 55-49 win as the Bulldogs continue to chase a Mid-Willamette Conference girls basketball regular-season title.

West coach Shawn Stinson told his team afterward that such a battle was a good test given what the Bulldogs (14-5, 9-2) have on their schedule in the next week or so.

West goes to No. 2 Silverton on Tuesday, hosts No. 9 Corvallis next Friday and then is home to Silverton the following Monday.

“So that was a really good situation for us and we responded,” Stinson said. “We persevered. We played some pretty good defense down the stretch.”

Brooklyn Strandy’s 3-pointer off a Lyndsay Bailey assist with 3:49 left put the Bulldogs ahead for good. That shot broke a 47-all tie after Lebanon (6-12, 4-7) used a 10-2 run to pull even.

Bailey added two free throws to make it a five-point game.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Albany Democrat-Herald.

West was just 3 of 10 at the line in the final 1:26 to give the Warriors some hope. But Lebanon didn’t score again after Haley Hargis hit Bailey Donohue for a layin with 1:58 to go.

“I think our defensive effort reflected back on our offensive effort. We’ve been in these situations before so we knew we didn’t want to lose again,” said West's Lily Ruiz, who had a game-high 17 points, including three 3-pointers. “It is a good feeling, and going into next week we have a tough schedule. So I think it was good to push us over to next week and give us confidence.”

It’s been the story of the last few weeks for the Warriors: playing tight games against the conference’s best teams, who are also ranked among the best 5A squads in the state.

Since Jan. 27, Lebanon has lost by two to Silverton, by seven to Corvallis and by five to No. 3 Crescent Valley. The Warriors also have a five-point defeat at Central (8-10, 5-5) that put a serious dent in Lebanon’s state playoff hopes.

“Our girls continue to compete. Like tonight, they got behind early and I challenged them to stay in it,” Warriors coach Mardy Benedict said. “They sure enough did and Haley (Hargis) got hot for us. They did it and that’s what we’ve been doing all year. But we just haven’t got over the top to get a big bucket or a big stop when we needed it.”

Hargis, a junior guard, played a big part in the comeback after West scored 14 straight points in the first quarter and then went ahead 30-10 midway through the second behind a balanced effort with 3-pointers from four different players.

Three Hargis 3-pointers and six Donohue points made up a 15-0 run that cut the deficit to five. Strandy’s jumper made it 32-25 at halftime.

Lebanon then scored the first six points of the third quarter on 3s by Libby Jorgensen and Hargis.

West came right back with a 12-2 run that included two 3s and two foul shots by Ruiz. The Warriors opened the fourth with a 12-3 run to get back even, as Jorgensen and Hallie Jo Miller hit 3s before Donohue scored inside to tie the game with 4:31 left.

Stinson said the intensity felt like a playoff game.

“I told Mardy, he’s done an incredible job with the team to be where they’re at. I know their record doesn’t show how good they’re playing right now,” Stinson said.

Bailey had 14 points, Strandy 11 and Kendra Kosmicki 10 to go with Ruiz’s 17 for the Bulldogs, who have won three straight.

Hargis led the Warriors with 16, Donohue added 12, Miller 10 and Jorgensen six. Lebanon hosts Central on Wednesday.

Jesse Sowa can be reached via email at jesse.sowa@lee.net or on Twitter, @JesseSowaGT.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.