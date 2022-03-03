 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
High school girls basketball: West Albany's Lyndsay Bailey voted MWC player of the year

  • Updated
  • 0
Lyndsay Bailey

West Albany's Lyndsay Bailey (4) is the Mid-Willamette Conference girls basketball player of the year.

 Kylie Graham, Mid-Valley Media

West Albany High senior Lyndsay Bailey was selected the Mid-Willamette Conference girls basketball player of the year by a vote of the conference’s coaches.

Bailey led the Bulldogs (17-7) to a fourth-place Mid-Willamette finish. West plays at Springfield on Saturday in an OSAA round of 16 game.

Joining Bailey on the all-conference first team are Crescent Valley junior Gabby Bland, Corvallis seniors Elka Prechel and Sevennah Van De Riet, West Albany senior Lily Ruiz, Silverton sophomore Kyleigh Brown, Central junior Sadie Wendring and Silverton senior Paige Traeger.

Area players making the second team are Lebanon juniors Haley Hargis and Hallie Jo Miller, West Albany senior Brooklyn Strandy, South Albany junior Karsen Angel, Crescent Valley junior Nicole Huang and Corvallis sophomore Taylor Brasfield.

Silverton’s Tal Wold is the coach of the year.

All-MWC girls basketball

Player of the year: Lyndsay Bailey, West Albany

Coach of the year: Tal Wold, Silverton

First team

Lyndsay Bailey, sr., West Albany; Kyleigh Brown, so., Silverton; Gabby Bland, jr., Crescent Valley; Elka Prechel, sr., Corvallis; Sadie Wendring, jr., Central; Lily Ruiz, sr., West Albany; Sevennah Van De Riet, sr., Corvallis; Paige Traeger, sr., Silverton

Second team

Haley Hargis, jr., Lebanon; Brooklyn Strandy, sr., West Albany; Karsen Angel, jr., South Albany; Nicole Huang, jr., Crescent Valley; Hadley Craig, fr., Central; Talhaya Powers, sr., North Salem; Taylor Brasfield, so., Corvallis; Hallie Jo Miller, jr., Lebanon

Honorable mention

Lilly Horner, sr., Silverton; Marlee Hammer, so., Corvallis; Charlotte Patel, so., Crescent Valley; Ryleigh Parker, so., South Albany; Peyton Foreman, sr., Central; Sydney Franklin, sr., Central; Bailey Donohue, jr., Lebanon; Erin Eriksen, so., Dallas; Emma Juarez, so., North Salem; Haley Vasquez, sr., North Salem; Amelia Moss, so., South Albany; Kendra Kosmicki, sr., West Albany; Emmy Louber, so., West Albany; Brook Dunkin, so., Dallas; Libby Jorgensen, jr., Lebanon; Kelsey Guzon, jr., Lebanon; Katelyn Cox, fr., South Albany; Lily Hayashida, jr., Silverton; Holland Jensen, so., Corvallis; Molly Campbell, jr., Crescent Valley; Haley Bland, fr., Crescent Valley; Kylie Sullivan, sr., Corvallis

