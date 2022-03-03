High school girls basketball: West Albany's Lyndsay Bailey voted MWC player of the year

West Albany High senior Lyndsay Bailey was selected the Mid-Willamette Conference girls basketball player of the year by a vote of the conference’s coaches.

Bailey led the Bulldogs (17-7) to a fourth-place Mid-Willamette finish. West plays at Springfield on Saturday in an OSAA round of 16 game.

Joining Bailey on the all-conference first team are Crescent Valley junior Gabby Bland, Corvallis seniors Elka Prechel and Sevennah Van De Riet, West Albany senior Lily Ruiz, Silverton sophomore Kyleigh Brown, Central junior Sadie Wendring and Silverton senior Paige Traeger.

Area players making the second team are Lebanon juniors Haley Hargis and Hallie Jo Miller, West Albany senior Brooklyn Strandy, South Albany junior Karsen Angel, Crescent Valley junior Nicole Huang and Corvallis sophomore Taylor Brasfield.

Silverton’s Tal Wold is the coach of the year.

