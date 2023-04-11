Chase Brown’s 78 Monday led Corvallis to the team title in Mid-Willamette Conference boys golf tournament at OGA Golf Course in Woodburn.

Brown finished in solo third place in the 18-hole tournament, four strokes back of co-medalists Nick Anderson of West Albany and Ty Beyer of Woodburn.

Corvallis won the tournament at 329. Cole Rivers shot a 79 to lead second-place Crescent Valley (344). Lebanon was fourth (360), West Albany sixth (385) and South Albany seventh (399).

Charlie Nelson was second for Corvallis and tied for fifth overall at 82.

Girls golf

Mercedes Marriott shot a 1-under-par round of 71 to lead Crescent Valley to first over 18 holes at Trysting Tree.

Toscane Tessier scored a 78 and Anna Rivers 94 for the Raiders, who finished at 341. Runner-up Dallas was 66 strokes back.

Megan Weldon 95 for third-place Corvallis (416) and Anabelle Wells 107 for fourth-place Lebanon (473).

West Albany’s Bella Kinghorn shot 102 and South Albany’s Beau Hynes 103. The Bulldogs and RedHawks did not field complete teams.

REPORT SCORES: Email scores, results, stats and highlights to mvsports@lee.net.