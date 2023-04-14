Four underclassmen helped Corvallis sweep singles play Thursday in an 8-0 win against visiting Lebanon in a Mid-Willamette Conference boys tennis match.

The Spartans’ singles winners were Liam Gottlieb (6-0, 6-1), Anders Johnson (6-0, 6-0), Nathan Power (6-2, 6-1) and Jude Williams (6-0, 6-1).

Doubles winners were the teams of Andrew Fernandez and Baker Celis (6-2, 7-5); Levente Liszkai and Jasper Baumgartner (6-3, 6-3); and Mateo Cervantes and James Gottlieb (6-2, 6-4).

Corvallis won fourth doubles by forfeit.

Next, Corvallis plays Friday at McKay and Lebanon hosts Crescent Valley on Tuesday.

South Albany 5, Silverton 3

The RedHawks swept the singles matches in the Mid-Willamette home win.

Singles winners were Blaine Leichty (6-0, 6-0), Carson Hamilton (7-6 (2), 6-4), Michael Franzwa (7-5, 6-3) and Cameron Bylund (7-5, 6-3).

South’s doubles team of Oscar Elizarraga and Miguel Orozco Sanabria, also won in their first varsity league match, 6-2, 6-2.

“I felt like we played very well. Confidence is improving and we are playing high-percentage tennis,” South coach Phil Leichty said. “Blaine Leichty remained undefeated at No. 1 singles and the other singles players all played well in close matches.”

The RedHawks (5-0, 2-0) host Central on Monday.

CV sweeps Woodburn

Raiders coach Peter Tsai praised the play of junior varsity players Gideon Vester, Hyunjoon Song, Brad Folgate and Vibhav Javali in the Mid-Willamette varsity home win. All but Song won their matches.

CV plays Saturday at McKay in Salem.

Philomath 5, Cascade 3

The Warriors defeated the Cougars for the first time in six years, taking the 4A/3A/2A/1A Special District 2 road win in Turner.

Philomath’s singles winners were Andrew Leonard (6-1, 4-6, 6-1), Jackson Rice (6-1, 4-6, 7-5) and Owen Thomas (6-0, 6-3). Doubles winners were the teams of Theodore Benbow and Sawyer Ainsworth (6-4, 6-1) and Ethan Aynes and Johnny Pickett (6-4, 4-6, 10-2).

The match came down to fourth doubles, where Aynes and Pickett won the third-set tiebreaker.

The Warriors (7-2-1, 2-0) host Molalla on Friday.

Baseball

Bryce Harmon produced Lebanon’s second no-hitter in as many games as the Warriors shut out visiting Silverton 17-0 in five innings in a Mid-Willamette game.

Harmon, a senior, allowed one walk and hit a batter while striking out five.

At the plate, Bryant Starr had two hits and three RBIs and Dre Smith two hits and two RBIs. Starr and Trenton Miller both had a triple and Zach Lyon and Tyler Walker each hit a double.

Tuesday, Ryan Rivers struck out 19 of 22 batters he faced in a no-hitter in a 6-0 home victory over Silverton.

Lebanon (9-3, 4-0) hosts West Albany on Friday.

More baseball scores: Crescent Valley 10, McKay 0; Philomath/Alsea 9, Sweet Home 8; Philomath/Alsea 22, Sweet Home 11; Culver 9, Central Linn 1

Softball

Amelia Kidd had two hits and four RBIs and Taylor Thompson two hits and three RBIs in West Albany’s 21-4 win in five innings at Woodburn in a Mid-Willamette game.

In the circle, Kenzie West allowed one hit and two walks with three strikeouts in three innings. Kidd and Serena Hattori combined for three strikeouts in relief.

Adie McArthur, Mya Burton and Hattori all had two hits. Alyea Boland, Madison Ferebee and McArthur each had two RBIs.

More softball scores: Dallas/Perrydale 17, Crescent Valley 0; Central/Kings Valley Charter 6, South Albany 4; Newport 10, Sweet Home 5; Creswell 8, Harrisburg 2; Jefferson 10, Sheridan 0; Monroe 15, Culver 3; Central Linn 15, Colton 6

Track and field

Daisy Lalonde won the 800 meters (personal-best 2 minutes, 28.77 seconds) and 3,000 (13:48.98), was second in the pole vault (6 feet, 9 inches, PR) and had a leg on the winning 4x400 relay (4:50.98) to lead the East Linn Christian girls to a win in a five-team 3A/2A Special District 2 home meet.

Teammate Lexy Kauffman was first in the 100 (13.89), third in the long jump (13-2) and ran on the first-place 4x100 relay (54.92) and 4x400 relay.

East Linn’s Jessica Corliss won the 100 hurdles (18.73, PR) and javelin (93-0, PR) and competed on the 4x100 relay. Ruby Cowan and Ruby Lane ran on both relays.

Santiam Christian was third overall behind Elise Linderman’s wins in the high jump (4-9) and long jump (15-8¼).

Liv Haima was first in the 200 (28.66, PR) and second in the 100 (14.09). Brinley Beam won the 1,500 (5:51.24, PR).

In a boys showdown of two of the state’s top small-school 110 hurdlers, Santiam Christian’s Jayden Christy (15.08, PR) defeated East Linn’s Aidan Morgan (15.78). Morgan is the defending 2A state champion in the event, while Christy was second in 3A last spring. Their times Thursday top their respective classifications’ season lists.

Santiam Christian’s Diego Zambrano won the 1,500 (4:49.17) and 3,000 (10:02.46)

SC also got individual wins from Izaak Frey in the 400 (57.28), Colin Longballa in the 800 (2:06.99) and Caleb Ness in the 300 hurdles (42.64), who all ran legs on the winning 4x400 relay (3:47.52) along with Caden Trimmer.

Morgan won the 100 (11.54) and 200 (23.84, PR) and had a leg on the winning 4x100 relay (45.50) for East Linn, which was second overall.

Kaleo Wellman was first in the long jump (20-0, PR) and triple jump (42-7, PR) and Elliot Nofziger won the high jump (5-9, PR). Both ran on the 4x100 relay.

Orton leads Lions

Gretchen Orton won the 800 (2:46.08) to lead the Jefferson girls to fourth place in a six-team meet at Sheridan.

Teammate Flor Ruiz-Jimenez was second in the 400 (1:15.47) and third in the 800 (3:08.01, PR). Riley Kemmer was third in the triple jump (27-6). Holly Gay tied for third in the pole vault (6-3).

Osbaldo Vasquez was second in the 3,000 (10:35.61) and third in the 1,500 (4:35.11, PR) for the Jefferson boys, who were fifth overall.

Teammates Calvin Grantom and Rocky Zachary tied for second in the pole vault (8-0) and Andrew Keena was second in the high jump (5-6, PR). Trevor Withee was third in the 100 (12.16) and fourth in the 200 (25.28, PR) and Teddy Gorman third in the 800 (2:32.52).

