Emily Wisniewski broke another record Wednesday, adding to the long list of accomplishments she’s compiled in only her second year of high school.

The Crescent Valley distance running star broke the Oregon 5A girls sophomore 3,000-meter record in a three-team track and field meet at Dallas.

Wisniewski, last year’s 5A 3,000 state champion, finished in 9 minutes, 53.47 seconds, beating her own her personal best by 0.52 seconds and breaking the previous 5A sophomore record of 9:53.59 set by Summit’s Olivia Brooks in 2015. Wisniewski, who set the 5A freshman 3,000 record last year at 9:53.89, is seventh on the 5A all-time list in the event.

The two-time cross-country state champion ran Wednesday’s race without any competition, as the only other entrant finished in 11:32. The mark Wisniewski set last year was an enroute time in a loaded 3,200 field in an elite invitational.

CV’s Greta Koegler won the 100 hurdles (18.01, PR) and 300 hurdles (51.73). Teammate Lillian Weiss won the 800 (2:21.69, PR) and moved into fourth on the 5A season list in the process.

West Albany’s Jenna Konzelman won the long jump (15 feet, 7½ inches, PR) and triple jump (30-6½) and ran on the second-place 4x100 (54.93) and 4x400 (4:28.71) relays.

In boys events, West’s Garrett Lee won the 100 (11.44, PR), 110 hurdles (15.77) and pole vault (13-6) and ran on the winning 4x100 relay (45.32). Teammate Jonathan Fiscal won the 200 (24.73), was second in the 100 (11.82, PR) and also ran on the 4x100 relay.

Crescent Valley’s Daniel Marshall was first in the 1,500 (4:24.14) and 800 (2:06.51). Teammate Tate Herber won the high jump (6-0) and ran on the winning 4x400 relay (3:44.99).

CV’s Kanoa Blake moved to fifth on the 5A boys 3,000 season list with a win in 9:00.76.

Crescent Valley was first and West third in the boys team standings. CV was second and West third in the girls standings.

Spartans win home meet

Some high-ranking marks were produced as Corvallis won the boys and girls team races in a four-team home meet that included South Albany, which was second in the boys and girls divisions.

South’s Sawyer Hallberg won the boys 100 (11.87) and 200 (23.84) and ran a leg on the winning 4x100 relay (45.52).

Teammate Matthew Resnik was first in the 800 (1:59.39, PR) and 3,000 (9:09.74, PR). Resnik edged Corvallis’ Cole Fiegener in the 800 (1:59.93, PR). With their times, Resnik and Fiegener sit third and seventh, respectively, on the 5A 800 season list. Fiegener also won the 1,500 (4:13.21, PR).

Cole Seaders of Corvallis won the discus (138-3) and was second in the shot put (44-5) with two personal bests. His discus mark is fourth on the 5A season list.

Corvallis’ Noah Yoder (400, 55.38, PR), Truman Brasfield (long jump, 19-4) and Jackson Trimmer (triple jump, 38-6) were individual winners and ran on the winning 4x400 relay (3:37.92).

South’s Pharalynn Dickson won the girls 100 (13.24) and 800 (2:28.07) with a pair of personal bests and ran on the first-place 4x400 relay (4:19.3).

South’s Norah DeYoung was first (110-11, PR) and Corvallis’ Keira Davis second (107-8, PR) with the fourth- and sixth-best marks, respectively, on the 5A season list.

Corvallis’ Elena Wright was first in the high jump (4-7) and took second in the pole vault (7-0). Teammate Sol Bouwma-Gearhart won the triple jump (30-5, PR) and was second in the long jump (13-11).

Corvallis’ Taylor Brasfield was second in the 100 (13.52) and 200 (28.26) and ran on the winning 4x100 relay (53.87). Teammate Kate Middleton won the 1,500 (5:03.38) and was a close second to Dickson in the 800 (2:28.19).

Forson leads Loggers

Scio’s Levi Forson won the boys 300 hurdles (50.98) and pole vault (11-9, PR) in a 3A/2A Special District 2 three-team meet at Scio

Teammate Luis Zamudio won the discus (93-6½, PR) and was second in the 400 (1:06.36, PR).

Scio got girls wins from Athena Lau in the 1,500 (5:34.73) and Kayla Borregard in the high jump (4-2).

The Loggers finished third in the boys and girls team scores.

Softball

Kenzie West struck out eight batters and Kylie Carapinha had four RBIs in West Albany’s 13-3, five-inning home win against Central/Kings Valley Charter in a Mid-Willamette Conference game.

West allowed seven hits and no walks in a complete-game effort. Carapinha had two hits, Taylor Thompson three RBIs and Amelia Kidd two RBIs.

The Bulldogs (6-3, 1-1) play Thursday at Woodburn.

More softball scores: Crescent Valley 12, Woodburn 9; Silverton 15, South Albany 1; Stayton 13, Sweet Home 2 (5); Dayton 12, Santiam Christian 9; Scio 11, Amity 1 (5)

Baseball

Kadon Haugen pitched a complete game and had two hits and one RBI in Santiam Christian’s 15-1, five-inning home win against Dayton in a 3A Special District 2 contest.

Haugen allowed three hits, one earned run and no walks with four strikeouts.

Mike Brawn and Danny Simili each hit a double. Simili had two hits. Brawn, Kellen O’Malley and Josh Riddle each had two RBIs.

The Eagles (6-6, 2-1) play Friday at Sheridan.

Corvallis 10, Dallas 2

Brett Hicks and Gus Lerczak each had three hits and Trey Johnson two hits and two RBIs at the top of the Spartans’ lineup in the Mid-Willamette home win.

Corvallis’ Max Gregg had 11 strikeouts in six innings while giving up four hits and two runs.

The Spartans (8-4, 4-0) play Friday at Woodburn.

More baseball scores: Central/Kings Valley Charter 6, South Albany 1; Scio 10, Amity 3

Girls tennis

Corvallis pulled out both matches that went three sets to defeat host Dallas 8-0 in a Mid-Willamette contest.

Singles winners were Corinna Lobscheid, Sofia Isaias-Day, Mishelle Noa-Guevara and AnnaBeth Dinkins.

Doubles winners were the teams of Annaleise Earl and Maggie Hackethorn; Teza Ross and Jayden Brandis-Corbin; Clarissa Perez and Miranda Arredondo Sanchez; and Niya Spehar and Lucca Ruggiero.

"The girls were really resilient today, winning all matches while enduring a 90-minute rain delay,” Spartans coach Nicholas Weaver said. “I was especially impressed with Sofia, who held on for a tight win in over two hours of play, and AnnaBeth, who gutted out the last win of the day with her team cheering her on. The girls gave it their all and all came away with hard-earned wins.”

Corvallis plays Thursday at Lebanon.

REPORT SCORES: Email scores, results, stats and highlights to mvsports@lee.net.