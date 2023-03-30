Crescent Valley managed just one hit Thursday in its 7-1 loss to Henley in the Newport baseball tournament.

Tyler Laam’s single to center in the sixth inning produced the Raiders’ run. Mason Riney reached on a throwing error, went to second on a wild pitch and scored on Laam’s hit.

Walker Still walked twice for CV (3-3), which plays Stayton and Marist Catholic in Friday tournament games.

Softball score: Dayton 10, Harrisburg 6

REPORT SCORES: Email scores, results, stats and highlights to mvsports@lee.net.