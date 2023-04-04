Crescent Valley’s Mercedes Marriott shot an 18-hole score of 69, including a two-under 33 on the front nine and four total birdies, to take medalist honors in the Raiders’ team win Monday in a Mid-Willamette Conference girls golf tournament at OGA Golf Course in Woodburn.

Teammate Toscane Teissier scored an 84. CV finished at 364, 46 shots ahead of second-place Dallas.

Ava Abbott shot a 109 for fourth-place Corvallis (466). Annabelle Wells had a 123 for fifth-place Lebanon (524).

South Albany’s Beau Hynes scored a 90 and West Albany’s Bella Kinghorn a 114 to lead their respective teams. Those schools did not field complete teams.

Boys golf

Chase Brown shot a 78 Monday to lead Corvallis to the win in a Mid-Willamette tournament at Spring Hill Golf Club.

The Spartans finished at 339, 13 strokes better than runner-up Dallas. Crescent Valley was fourth (361), Lebanon fifth (365), West Albany sixth (382) and South Albany seventh (394).

West’s Nick Anderson was the medalist at 75, while Brown tied Woodburn’s Ty Beyer for second.

Crescent Valley’s Phillip Weiss tied for fourth at 79. Charlie Nelson was Corvallis’ No. 2 scorer at 83.

Baseball scores: Madras 8, Philomath/Alsea 3; Cottage Grove 5, Scio 4

Softball score: Aloha 14, Crescent Valley 0 (5)

REPORT SCORES: Email scores, results, stats and highlights to mvsports@lee.net.