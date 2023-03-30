Ethan Doyle and Brock Horning each had two hits Wednesday in Monroe baseball’s 6-5 loss to Dayton in Roseburg.
Doyle and Asher Strand both had two RBIs. Doyle also had a stolen base and Tanner Dilworth hit a double.
The Dragons rallied with five runs in the third inning to take a 5-2 lead, but Dayton with four in the fourth. The Dragons committed 10 errors to Dayton’s five.
Monroe (3-5) hosts Santiam in a 2A/1A Special District 3 doubleheader Tuesday.
More baseball scores: Crater 5, Corvallis 3; La Salle Prep 12, South Albany 6; Corvallis 5, La Salle Prep 3; Harrisburg 11, Santiam 10; Amity 10, Harrisburg 0 (5)
Softball scores: Harrisburg 7, Santiam 6; Harrisburg 13, Jefferson 3
REPORT SCORES: Email scores, results, stats and highlights to mvsports@lee.net.