Ethan Doyle and Brock Horning each had two hits Wednesday in Monroe baseball’s 6-5 loss to Dayton in Roseburg.

Doyle and Asher Strand both had two RBIs. Doyle also had a stolen base and Tanner Dilworth hit a double.

The Dragons rallied with five runs in the third inning to take a 5-2 lead, but Dayton with four in the fourth. The Dragons committed 10 errors to Dayton’s five.