Luke Crowson had three hits, five RBIs and two stolen bases Tuesday in Monroe’s 32-4 baseball win in four innings against Bandon/Pacific in Roseburg.

Manny Smith and Mikey Terry both had two hits and four RBIs for the Dragons, who took advantage of 22 walks. Smith had the lone extra-base hit of the game, a double. Teammate Ethan Doyle had two hits and two RBIs.