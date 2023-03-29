Luke Crowson had three hits, five RBIs and two stolen bases Tuesday in Monroe’s 32-4 baseball win in four innings against Bandon/Pacific in Roseburg.
Manny Smith and Mikey Terry both had two hits and four RBIs for the Dragons, who took advantage of 22 walks. Smith had the lone extra-base hit of the game, a double. Teammate Ethan Doyle had two hits and two RBIs.
The Dragons (3-4) play Dayton on Wednesday in Roseburg.
More baseball scores: Sunset 4, West Albany 2; Lebanon 12, Middleton (Wisc.) 6; Corvallis 5, South Albany 4; Hillsboro 3, Philomath/Alsea 2; North Valley 9, Sweet Home 7; Phoenix 11, Sweet Home 1; Philomath/Alsea 13, Valley Catholic 3; Santiam Christian 4, Libertyville (Ill.) 2; Gaston 17, Harrisburg 6 (6); Central Linn 18, Dufur/South Wasco County 7
Softball scores: Lebanon 7, West Salem 0; South Albany 15, Caldera 3; Henley 9, West Albany 5; La Salle Prep 5, West Albany 0; Dayton 10, Philomath/Alsea 9; Philomath/Alsea 14, Brookings-Harbor 11; Harrisburg 19, Gaston 4; Jefferson 9, Gaston 5; Jefferson 15, Santiam 7
