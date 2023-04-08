Ingrid Hellesto had a big day Saturday to lead the Philomath girls to the team title at the Philomath Invite track and field meet.

Hellesto was first in the 100-meter hurdles (17.55 seconds) and 300 hurdles (48.35) in the 10-team meet. She also ran legs on the winning 4x100 (51.12) and 4x400 (4:18.26) relays.

Both relays clocked the fastest times in 4A this season and both of Hellesto’s times are No. 2 on the 4A season lists.

Janice Hellesto won the 200 (26.28, No. 2 4A season list), was second in the 400 (1:02.89) and anchored both relays.

Anneka Steen first in the high jump (personal-best 4-10) and triple jump (32-½). Ellie Morton was first in the 100 (13.38) and long jump (15-2¼, PR) and competed on the 4x100 relay.

The Warriors also got wins from Natalie Dunn in the 400 (1:02.29) and Adele Beckstead first in the 3,000 (11:01.63, PR, No. 1 4A season list). Dunn ran on both relays.

Philomath got seconds from Madison Juhl in the discus (90-11½), Ana Candanoza in the 800 (2:29.74, PR) and Melea Lattin in the 1,500 (5:21.86). Lattin ran on the 4x400 relay.

The Warriors scored 195 points, 95.5 ahead of runner-up Cascade.

Sweet Home’s Loralai Mark took fifth in the long jump (14-¾, PR). Teammate Mckenzie Miller was sixth in the 1,500 (5:39.68, PR).

Alsea’s Paisley Jacobsen was 10th in the 3,000 (15:19.38, PR), 12th in the 1,500 (6:26.96, PR) and 25th in the discus (48-11, PR).

Philomath was second in the boys standings, two points behind Newport.

Warwick Bushnell was second in the 200 (23.42, PR) and 400 (52.71) for the Warriors and ran legs on the winning 4x400 relay (3:37.57) and second-place 4x100 relay (45.38).

Nixon Mooney was third in the 200 (23.83, PR) and 400 (52.73, PR) and competed on both relays. Ben Hernandez won the 800 (2:03.35, PR, No. 3 4A season list) and had a 4x400 relay leg and Mateo Candanoza was second in the 1,500 (4:20.97).

Sweet Home’s Mason Lopez won the javelin (162-3). Teammate Colin Nicholson was third in the triple jump (37-5¾, PR).

Alsea’s Brandon Thomas was 24th in the long jump (14-10½, PR) and 25th in the 100 (13.63).

Boys tennis

Corvallis swept the doubles matches in its 7-1 win against Philomath at the Oregon Episcopal Invitational in Portland.

The Spartans’ doubles winners were the teams of Andrew Fernandez and Baker Celis, Jasper Baumgartner and Levente Liszkai. Mateo Cervantes and Gabe Kemp and Steven Xue and Srikar Sagili.

Corvallis singles winners were Anders Johnson, Reid Gold and Nathan Power. Philomath’s Dawson Beckstead won at No. 1 singles.

Corvallis plays Tuesday at Woodburn.

Philomath also lost 8-0 to host Oregon Episcopal at the tournament. Owen Thomas, at fourth singles, was able to extend his match to three sets.

The Warriors (5-2-1) play Tuesday at North Marion in Aurora.

Girls tennis

Crescent Valley swept South Eugene and Sprague, both by 8-0 scores, in a home double dual.

Emily Gu played No. 1 singles and was joined by Kiah Hollister, Sophie Katz and Elizabeth Li.

CV’s No. 3 doubles team of Haley Bland and Nicole Huang won 6-0, 6-0 in both their matches. Also playing doubles for the Raiders were the teams of Zoe Hughes and Anna Nguyen, Aydri Barlow and Vicky Singharaj and Anna Richards and Ingrid Wen playing the 4 spot.

CV hosts Dallas on Tuesday.

Baseball scores: Philomath/Alsea 9, Henley 6; Philomath/Alsea 6, Klamath Union 2; Harrisburg 11, Creswell 9; Creswell 15, Harrisburg 7

Softball scores: La Grande 19, Philomath/Alsea 0 (3); Harrisburg 11, Creswell 1; Harrisburg 15, Creswell 1

REPORT SCORES: Email scores, results, stats and highlights to mvsports@lee.net.