Warwick Bushnell was first in the 200 meters (23.89 seconds), second in 100 (11.70) and ran on the second-place 4x400 relay (3:49.75) Saturday to lead the Philomath boys to the team title at the nine-team Marist Invite track and field meet in Eugene.

The Warriors also got wins from Nixon Mooney in the 400 (52.88), Mateo Candanoza in the 3,000 (9:29.35) and Seth Arthurs in the triple jump (38 feet, 3½ inches).

Mooney, Simon King and Brody Bushnell joined Warwick Bushnell on the 4x400 relay.

In girls events, Janice Hellesto won the 200 (27.33), was second in 400 (1:02.73) and helped Philomath win both relays as the Warriors took fourth overall.

Maggie King, Ingrid Hellesto and Dunn also had legs on the 4x100 relay (52.20). Anneka Steen, Ingrid Hellesto and Dunn competed on the 4x400 relay (4:20.82).

Ingrid Hellesto was first in the 100 hurdles (17.84) and 300 hurdles (49.57). Steen won the high jump (4-9), was second in the long jump (14-10¼) and third in the triple jump (30-5½).

The Warriors also got wins from Dunn in the 400 (1:02.17) and Melea Lattin in the 800 (2:31.19). Teammate Adele Beckstead was second in the 800 (2:33.03) and 1,500 (5:11.33).

Philomath’s Micah Matthews competed in the Summit Decathlon in Bend, taking second among 25 athletes in the two-day, 10-event competition.

Matthews, who had 5,361 total points, won the 110 hurdles (16.14), was second in the pole vault (12-0) and tied for second in the high jump (5-11½).

Sweet Home’s Mason Lopez was 14th (3,743). He was second in the javelin (154-2).

Softball score: Sandy 6, Corvallis 3

