High school roundup: Raiders, Bulldogs split swimming dual

Crescent Valley High won the girls meet and West Albany High claimed the boys meet on Tuesday in a Mid-Willamette Conference swimming dual at Osborn Aquatic Center.

The Raiders girls swept all 11 events, led by Vivi Criscione, Malia Dhakhwa and Viola Teglassy, who each won two individual events and swam on the winning relays. The meet score was 175-110.

The boys meet was much more competitive, with the Bulldogs winning 147-135.

Luke Milburn won two individual events for the Bulldogs and Andrew Hanson had two solo wins for the Raiders. Crescent Valley topped seven of the 11 events, including two out of three relays, but the Bulldogs’ depth helped them secure the win.

Next up for both squads is the Mid-Willamette Conference district meet, Feb. 11-12 at Osborn Aquatic Center.

Event winners

Girls

200 medley relay: CV (Malia Dhakhwa, Viola Teglassy, Kaylee Dicey, Lucy Reinhart), 2:01.18

200 freestyle: Reinhart, CV, 2:05.41

200 IM: Vivi Criscione, CV, 2:19.14

50 freestyle: Teglassy, CV, 25.43

100 butterfly: Dicey, CV, 11:07.41

100 freestyle: Dhakhwa, CV, 59.45

500 freestyle: Criscione, CV, 5:15.98

200 freestyle relay: CV (Sophia Bell, Criscione, Ellery Miehl, Dicey), 1:53.69

100 backstroke: Dhakhwa, CV, 1:05.63

100 breaststroke: Teglassy, 1:08.7

400 freestyle relay: CV (Teglassy, Dhakhwa, Criscione, Reinhart), 3:55.0

Boys

200 freestyle relay: CV (Zakary Guenther, Jeramie Kim, Andrew Hanson, Keller Evans), 1:45.5

200 freestyle: Hanson, CV, 1:49.65

200 IM: Guenther, CV, 2:06.2

50 freestyle: Luke Milburn, WA, 21.95

100 butterfly: Hanson, CV, 55:03

100 freestyle: Milburn, WA, 48.28

500 freestyle: Max Mikula, CV, 5:10.36

200 freestyle relay: WA (Jack Ames, William Brennan, Conner Dickerson, Milburn), 1:37.8

100 backstroke: Evans, CV, 1:01.08

100 breaststroke: Trenton Warden, WA, 1:07.07

400 freestyle: CV (Guenther, Kim, Evans, Hanson), 3:27.02

Girls basketball

Kendra Kosmicki had 14 points to lead third-ranked West Albany to a 68-38 victory over South Albany for a Mid-Willamette Conference home win.

Avah Pulvers added 13 points, Lindsey Stinson 12 and Brooklyn Strandy nine for West.

Leah Silbernagel had 21 points and Ryleigh Parker and Kyrah Jacobs five apiece for the RedHawks.

West (11-4, 6-1) hosts No. 7 Crescent Valley on Thursday and plays at No. 4 Corvallis on Friday. South (4-11, 2-7) plays at North Salem on Friday.

Lebanon 52, North Salem 33

Hallie Jo Miller had 15 points to lead the Warriors to the Mid-Willamette home win.

Bailey Donohue added 12 points and Haley Hargis nine for Lebanon (6-9, 4-4), which plays Friday at Central.

Santiam Christian 46, Harrisburg 42

Taylor Yost scored 19 points to lead Santiam Christian the home win over Harrisburg.

Delaney Buzzard paced Harrisburg with 22 points and Jenna Traw and Ali Holland each added nine. The loss snapped an 11-game winning streak for Harrisburg (18-2, 3-1 Mountain Valley Conference). Harrisburg will play at La Pine on Friday.

Santiam Christian (14-6, 3-1) will host La Pine on Monday.

Boys basketball

Jackson Risinger scored 15 points for Santiam Christian in a 52-30 win over visiting Harrisburg.

Jadon Roth and Devon Fitzpatrick each scored 11 points for Santiam Christian and Benjamin Bourne added 10.

Santiam Christian (14-6, 4-0) will host La Pine on Monday. Harrisburg (12-8, 2-2) will play at La Pine on Friday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.