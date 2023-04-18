Mercedes Marriott shot a 71 and Toscane Tessier a 77 Monday to lead Crescent Valley to the team win in a Mid-Willamette Conference girls golf tournament at Spring Hill Golf Club.

Marriott had five birdies and Tessier one eagle and one birdie in the 18-hole, 10-team tournament.

Crescent Valley finished at 357, Dallas at 452 and Silverton 483.

Lebanon’s A’Kalie Berry scored a 94, Corvallis’ Megan Weldon 96, West Albany’s Bella Kinghorn 101 and South Albany’s Beau Hynes 106 to lead their respective teams, which were all incomplete.

Boys golf

Lebanon’s Ryland Carroll tied for medalist honors with an 18-hole score of 78 to lead the Warriors to the team win in a Mid-Willamette tournament at Trysting Tree Golf Club.

Carroll tied Chase Brown of second-place Corvallis and Ty Beyer of third-place Woodburn.

Lebanon finished at 329, Corvallis at 338 and Woodburn 343.

West Albany’s Nick Anderson tied for fourth at 81. West was seventh (378). Crescent Valley’s Fletcher Dale and Lebanon’s Sam Tunstill tied for sixth at 82. The Raiders tied Dallas for fourth (352).

Lebanon’s Caden Schueler was eighth with an 83.

South Albany was eighth (390) as a team.

Baseball

Corvallis completed its two-game Mid-Willamette sweep of Woodburn on Monday with a 13-3 home win.

The Spartans defeated the host Bulldogs 15-3 on Saturday.

Max Gregg had three hits and three RBIs, while Kaden Donaldson and Pierce Paventy both had two hits and two RBIs.

Gus Lerczak pitched four hitless innings with five strikeouts and catcher Kael Compton threw out two baserunners.

“It was a strong offensive series for us. We had a lot of quality at-bats,” Spartans coach Kevin Gregg said.

Corvallis (10-4, 6-0) plays Wednesday at Lebanon.

More baseball scores: Dallas 7, Crescent Valley 1 (6); North Marion/Gervais 14, Sweet Home 2 (5)

Softball scores: Central/Kings Valley Charter 19, Crescent Valley 2 (4); Philomath/Alsea 21, Newport 17

REPORT SCORES: Email scores, results, stats and highlights at mvsports@lee.net.