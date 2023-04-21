Corvallis sophomore Truman Brasfield moved to the top spot on the 5A boys 300-meter hurdles list with a win in a personal-best 40.97 seconds at the 18-team John Oliver Invitational track and field meet at Central High School in Independence.

Brasfield also equaled his long jump PR with a second-place finish at 21 feet, 1½ inches and ran the anchor leg on the Spartans’ third-place 4x400 relay (3:37.24). Linus O’Brien, Noah Yoder and Jackson Trimmer ran the other relay legs.

Corvallis also got wins from Cole Fiegener in the 800 (1:58.9, PR) and Cole Seaders in the discus (143-3). Rowan Finlay was second in the 110 hurdles (16.33, PR).

Crescent Valley’s Kanoa Blake was second in the 800 (1:59.3, PR) and Tate Herber third in the pole vault (5-10) and sixth in the 110 hurdles (16.84, PR)

Herber and Blake ran on the fifth-place 4x400 relay (3:39.15).

In girls events, Crescent Valley’s Lillian Weiss won the 1,500 in a personal-best 4:49.3.

CV’s Haley Bland was second (117-5) and Nicole Huang third (116-9, PR) in the javelin. The Raiders’ 4x400 relay team of Sophia Merten, Sasha Kelly, Greta Koegler and Weiss was second in 4:17.42.

Kelly was third in the 1,500 (4:58.49, PR) and Vivian Buford third in the shot put (33-11, PR).

Corvallis got seconds from Avery Nason in the 3,000 (11:01.25) and Orianna Campbell in the discus (108-3) and thirds from Taylor Brasfield third in the 200 (27.64) and Elena Wright in the high jump (4-8, PR).

Wisniewski shines at Oregon Relays

Crescent Valley's Emily Wisniewski was second in the girls two-mile race (10:24.91, PR) at the Oregon Relays meet at Hayward Field in Eugene.

CV’s Kanoa Blake was 18th in the boys two-mile race (9:18.84, PR).

Baseball scores: Crescent Valley 15, Woodburn 5; Crescent Valley 10, Woodburn 0; Silverton 3, South Albany 1; South Albany 10, Silverton 9; North Marion/Gervais 11, Sweet Home 1 (5); North Marion/Gervais 10, Sweet Home 0 (5); Elmira 10, Harrisburg 9; Scio 10, Sheridan 0 (5); Blanchet Catholic 9, Monroe 3; Regis 14, Central Linn 4 (5); Regis 11, Central Linn 0 (5)

Softball scores: Lebanon 10, Woodburn 0; West Albany 16, Crescent Valley 0; Corvallis 8, South Albany 1; Harrisburg 20, Elmira/Mapleton 3; Santiam Christian 5, Taft 4; Scio 15, Sheridan 0 (4); Culver 3, Central Linn 2

