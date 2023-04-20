Crescent Valley’s Lillian Weiss was first in the girls 3,000 meters (11 minutes, 48.71 seconds) and second in the 400 (1:01.7) with personal bests and ran on the winning 4x400 relay (4:32.96) Wednesday to the lead the Raiders to first in the team standings in a four-team Mid-Willamette Conference track and field meet at Silverton.

Weiss is seventh on the 5A 400 season list.

Teammate Abigail Sampson was first in the triple jump (31 feet, 9¾ inches, PR), second in the high jump (4-6) and third in the long jump (14-4, PR). Haley Bland was first in the javelin (124-8) with a mark that sits second on the 5A season list.

The Raiders’ 4x100 relay team of Molly Koegler, Carissa Longballa, Anna Lee and Greta Koegler was first in 53.06. Greta Koegler also ran on the 4x400 relay.

South Albany was third overall, led by Pharalynn Dickson’s wins in the 200 (26.46) and 400 (1:00.24).

In boys events, South’s Sawyer Hallberg won the 200 (23.78) and 400 (53.47, PR) to help the RedHawks to second in the team standings.

Matthew Resnik was first in the 1,500 (4:09.63) and second in the 800 (2:01.56) and had a leg on the first-place 4x400 relay (3:46.92)

Zander Campbell was first in the 3,000 (9:22.07) and second in the 1,500 (4:18.95, PR). Maxwell Louber took second in the javelin (159-10, PR) and moved to sixth on the 5A season list.

Third-place Crescent Valley was led by Tate Herber’s firsts in the 110 hurdles (17.07), high jump (6-0) and long jump (20-5½).

Fountain, Warriors win meet

Alyse Fountain won the 100 (13.06) and 200 (27.23) and ran on the winning 4x100 relay (52.94) to lead the Lebanon girls to the team win in a three-team Mid-Willamette Conference home meet against Corvallis and West Albany.

West’s Jenna Konzelman won the long jump (15-4½) and triple jump (32-6½) and ran on the winning 4x400 relay (4:26.99). Konzelman’s triple jump mark is tied for seventh on the 5A season list.

Teammate Haley Blaine was first in the 400 (1:02.58) and also had a leg on the relay.

West’s Bethany Doggett won the 3,000 (11:33.51) and was second in the 800 (2:38.31, PR)

Corvallis’ Elena Wright won the high jump (4-8) and was second in the pole vault (7-6). Teammate Orianna Campbell won the discus (109-8, PR) to take fifth on the 5A season list.

In boys events, Aydan Schiveley was first in the shot put (45-0), second in the discus (140-0, PR) and third in the javelin (127-4) to lead Corvallis to first overall.

Also for the Spartans, Cole Seaders won the discus (145-8) and was second in the shot put (41-5½). Joe Parmigiani won the 3,000 (10:16.95, PR) and was second in the 800 (2:16.0). Ryland Young won the pole vault (10-0) and was second in the 110 hurdles (16.90, PR).

Seaders (with a season-best 146-3 last week) is first and Schiveley now third on the 5A discus season list.

West Albany’s Henry Samoylich won the 200 (24.19) and 400 (54.18) and had a leg on the first-place 4x400 relay (3:48.33)

Lebanon’s 4x100 relay team of Blaiden Negrete, Blake Knutson, Boston Borgmann and John Makua was first in 4:04.22.

Baseball

Sam Thompson’s sacrifice fly in the bottom of the eighth inning scored Hayden George to give Lebanon a 5-4 home win against Corvallis in a Mid-Willamette game.

George walked and went to second on an errant pickoff attempt. Tyler Walker executed a drag bunt base hit to move George to third.

Corvallis’ Kael Compton hit a solo home run in the fourth. He later had a double.

Lebanon scored four runs in the fifth, all with two outs.

Ryan Rivers and Matt Woodward both had RBI singles and George doubled home two runs. Rivers finished with two hits.

CHS tied the game with three runs in the sixth with a Gus Lerczac single and an error sandwiched between Compton and Trey Johnson doubles and a sacrifice fly. Johnson had four hits in all with two doubles.

Bryce Harmon (five innings) and Zach Lyon (two) combined for eight strikeouts and no walks on the mound for the Warriors. Caden McGowan scattered five hits over seven innings for the Spartans.

“Caden McGowan pitched a great game and gave us a good chance to win,” Corvallis coach Kevin Gregg said. “Gavin Price had a few great defensive plays at third base.”

The teams meet again Friday, with Corvallis (10-5, 6-1) hosting Lebanon (10-5, 5-2).

West Albany 2, Central/Kings Valley Charter 1

Evan Bliss allowed one run on three hits with three walks and struck out 11 in 6 2/3 innings to lead the Bulldogs to the Mid-Willamette road win in Independence.

Sawyer Kasten replaced Bliss with runners at first and second with two out in the seventh. The runners advanced on a wild pitch but Kasten struck out the batter to end the game.

Bliss and Aiden Metzker both had two hits to lead the Bulldogs at the plate.

West (7-5, 4-1) plays Thursday at Woodburn.

More baseball scores: Stayton 2, Philomath/Alsea 1; Yamhill-Carlton 11, Scio 0 (6)

Softball scores: South Albany 17, Woodburn 2; Dallas/Perrydale 7, Lebanon 1; Sweet Home 18, Philomath/Alsea 8 (6)

Boys tennis

West Albany won all singles matches in straight sets to defeat host South Albany 8-0.

Singles winners were Hayden Elliott (6-1, 6-1), Liam Paul (6-0, 6-1), Brendan Elliott (6-0, 6-1) and Andrew Madsen (6-3, 6-4).

Doubles winners were the teams of Hudson Clark and Caleb Simpkins, (2-6, 6-1, 6-1), Chayton Schuerger and Jonas Meyer (6-1 , 7-6 (4)), Devin LaCasse-Tran and Reece Crocker (6-3, 6-0) and Brendan Wrigley and Brock Dodge (6-1, 6-1).

South hosts Stayton on Monday and West is home against Corvallis on Tuesday.

Corvallis 7, Dallas 1

The Spartans won all three contested singles matches to tie Crescent Valley and West Albany at 4-0 in Mid-Willamette play.

Corvallis' singles winners were Liam Gottlieb (6-0, 6-0), Anders Johnson (6-0, 6-2) and Reid Gold (6-0, 6-0). The Spartans doubles winners were Levente Liszkai and Jasper Baumgartner (3-6, 6-0, 6-4) and James Gottlieb and Jude Williams (6-0, 6-0).

Dallas forfeited fourth singles and fourth doubles.

Corvallis (5-4 overall) plays Tuesday at West Albany.

REPORT SCORES: Email scores, results, stats and highlights to mvsports@lee.net.