High school soccer: Corvallis' Pulido, Crescent Valley's Smith named players of the year

all-Mid-Willamette soccer
BOYS
Player of the year: Jesus Pulido, sr. Corvallis
Coach of the year: Salvador Maciel, North Salem
First team
Kellen Filker, jr., Corvallis; Ryan John, so., Corvallis; Jesus Pulido, sr., Corvallis; Caleb Christner, sr., Lebanon; Manuel Barocio, sr., North Salem; Noah Jacobo, sr., North Salem; Anthony Casillas Pena, sr., North Salem; Solomon Moore, sr., Silverton; Brian Sanchez, sr., South Albany; Chris Monroy, sr., South Albany; Jairo Perez, jr. Woodburn; Bryan Hernandez, sr. Woodburn
Goalkeeper: Royce Lavier, sr., Dallas
Second team
Andy Rincon, sr., Central; Gus Lerczak, jr., Corvallis; Peter Conrad, so., Corvallis; Juan Rangel Salas, jr., North Salem; Samuel Dreyer, jr., North Salem; Dominic Doyle, sr., Silverton; Sergio Lara, sr., South Albany; Jeremy Geno, sr., West Albany; Spencer Karsseboom, jr., Woodburn; Jose Guzman, so., Woodburn; Victor Barajas, sr., Woodburn
Goalkeeper: Saul Esquivel, sr., Central
Honorable mention
Kaleb McArthur, sr., Central; Edwin Parroguin, jr., Central; Anson Shimeall, jr., Corvallis; Seth Hannigan-Downs, jr. Corvallis; Julian Swensen, sr., Crescent Valley; Jacob Smith, sr., Crescent Valley; Isaac Jones, jr., Dallas; Brian Sheldon, jr., Dallas; Carlo Periera, sr., Lebanon; Jackson Parrish, jr., Lebanon; Angel Rivera, so., North Salem; Joshua Vargas Escalona, so. North Salem; Carlos Flores, jr., Silverton; Victor Cortes, sr., Silverton; Coleman King, sr., South Albany; Gamael Lopez -Hernandez, so., South Albany; Isaac Marteeny, sr., West Albany; Demetry Arellano, sr., West Albany; Noe Gonzalez, sr., Woodburn; Jesus Corona, sr., Woodburn
GIRLS
Player of the year: Abby Smith, jr., Crescent Valley
Coach of the year: Blake Leamy, Crescent Valley
First team
Abby Smith, jr., Crescent Valley; Nicole Huang, jr., Crescent Valley; Meredith Merten, so., Crescent Valley; Sydney Soskis, sr., Corvallis; Camryn Pugh, sr., Corvallis; Marissa Johnston, sr., Silverton; Natasha Fink, sr., Silverton; Jenna Sally, sr., West Albany; Lily Ruiz, sr., West Albany; Hallie Miller, jr., Lebanon
Goalkeeper: Cecilia Espericueta, sr., Central
Second team
Juliah Lyon, sr., Crescent Valley; Kareena Mathew, jr., Crescent Valley; Sahalie Wolff, sr., Corvallis; Mattea Craig, jr., Corvallis; C.J. Shepard, jr., Silverton; Yesenia Gaspar, jr., Silverton; Monica Kloess, sr., West Albany; Sarah DeVyldere, sr., South Albany; Julis Martinez, sr., Central; Allie Schwarzinger, jr., Silverton
Goalkeeper: Ava Fries, so., Corvallis
Honorable mention
Bailey O'Briant, sr., Crescent Valley; Maegen Cooper, so., Crescent Valley; Molly Campbell, jr., Crescent Valley; Sevennah Van De Riet, sr., Corvallis; Natalie Boragine, sr., Corvallis; Olivia Amoth, sr., Corvallis; Elise Doyle, so., Silverton; Trillian Hawley, jr., Silverton; Jade Snook, sr., Silverton; Nikki Beers, sr., West Albany; Maya D'Alessio, jr., West Albany; Haley Blaine, so., West Albany; Esther VanTil, sr., Central; Yasmeen Ochoa, sr., Central; Amanda McArthur, so., Central; Emma Poris, sr., South Albany; Adreana Whitebird, sr., South Albany; Ava Marshall, so., South Albany; Katie Allydice, sr., Lebanon; Izzie Allydice, so., Lebanon; Kelsey Guzon, jr., Lebanon; Vanessa Bravo, sr., North Salem; Cora Chapman, fr., North Salem; Amillya Kososkie, jr., North Salem