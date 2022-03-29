High school softball: RedHawks' offensive outburst falls short

South Albany High found its offense in a big way Tuesday.

But the bats cooling off late and one big inning by the opponent put a damper on what was a breakout game for the RedHawks.

South surpassed its combined run total from the first three contests of the season in a 15-12 nonleague softball loss to St. Helens.

Bella Gutierrez led the way four hits and six RBIs, including two-run knocks in each of her first three at-bats. Gutierrez said she and her teammates were reading Lions pitcher Andie Brooks well.

Gutierrez had a strong game at the plate despite making her return from some injuries and not having many recent hitting opportunities with her travel ball team.

“I think it was just the faith the team had in me that encouraged me to be on my game,” she said.

South’s other hitting leaders were Karsen Angel (two hits, three RBIs), Ruby Schumaker (two hits, two RBIs) and Leanne Parks (two hits).

“We’re hitting better day by day, every game we play,” said Neil Farrens, the RedHawks’ first-year head coach. “Our 2-, 3-, 4-hole hitters were amazing. You look at their overall average, they’re probably over .700. You can’t go wrong with that.”

Those three — Schumaker, Angel and Gutierrez — were a combined 8 for 10, carrying a heavy load in the team’s 13-hit effort.

Gutierrez found success jumping on early pitches. She had a double and three singles.

“Usually I can’t take the first pitch. It just throws the whole at-bat off,” Gutierrez said.

South (0-4) scored two runs in the first inning to tie the game, five in the second to take a 7-4 lead and three in the third to go ahead 10-6.

But St. Helens (2-1) saw its first six batters reach safely in the top of the fourth and brought 13 batters in all to the plate in scoring nine runs against Gutierrez. She was called to duty in the circle earlier than expected when RedHawks starting pitcher Kenzie Hale took a line drive off the shin with two outs in the second inning.

Gutierrez finished the game with two strikeouts, three walks and a hit batter.

“I felt good but then I started getting tired,” noting that hip and knee problems began “acting up” in the later innings. “I’m just glad that I was here and kind of helped the team out.”

South wasn’t done after the Lions’ big inning put the RedHawks down five. Run-scoring singles by Sydney Borgmann and Schumaker against Lexi Walker in relief made it 15-12.

The Lions went scoreless in the next two innings, but so did the RedHawks against Walker, and the game was called after six innings due to darkness.

“I thought those last couple innings we’d come back. But that’s ok though. We’ll keep learning,” Farrens said.

South was outscored 34-9 in its first three games of the season against Madras, Mountain View and Sweet Home at last week’s Redmond Spring Break Tournament.

Farrens, a veteran coach who was a softball assistant at Beaverton High and previously coached baseball, says his new team’s strength is “by far the hitting, and when we’ve got Kenzie and Bella pitching, the pitching is great. We’ve got a good staff. We know we’re going to get good outings from them.”

Farrens said he and his players are still learning other, and his team is working to figure out his defensive style. The RedHawks had two errors Tuesday, but Farrens expressed confidence that the team will improve.

“They’re still getting used to the way I like to do things, which is a little different than what they’re used to,” he said. “Hopefully we’ll hit our stride about midseason. I’m hoping we get there before that, obviously.”

South was scheduled to host Clackamas on Wednesday. The RedHawks start Mid-Willamette Conference play April 11 at home against Crescent Valley.

Jesse Sowa can be reached via email at jesse.sowa@lee.net or on Twitter, @JesseSowaGT.

