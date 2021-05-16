High school sports: Moving indoors presents a new set of challenges

Three sanitized balls will be kept on the bench so that they can be substituted into games during timeouts or between quarters. Also, all timeouts will be extended by 30 seconds.

Spectator numbers will be based on the size of the gym as well as the country risk levels. Benton and Linn counties are currently at high level, which allows for 10% capacity indoors.

For example, based on posted maximum capacity levels, West Albany could have 184 people in its main gym and 54 in its smaller gym. Those numbers include everyone, players, coaches and game officials as well.

“We’re at least at a spot where we’re at least able to have capacity let in a limited number of spectators. Most likely we’ll hold it to players’ parents and family members,” Richards said.

Swimming meets will likely be held without spectators. Volunteers are needed to run most meets, and Richards says those held at Albany Community Pool, where South Albany and West Albany train and hold meets, will use parents as volunteers so that they can see their children compete.

Philomath boys basketball coach Blake Ecker is hoping to have up to 150 people in the gym for games at his school.