High school sports: OSAA faces severe shortfall of officials

In football, the state had 826 officials in 2010-11. In 2020, that number had dipped to 656 and after a year and a half of the pandemic there are currently 580. It remains to be seen how many there will be next week.

The situation is similar in volleyball. The state had 451 officials in 2010-11, dropping to 425 in 2020 and 345 today. In soccer, the totals are 494 in 2010-11, 454 in 2020 and 384 currently.

There are many different reasons men and women choose to become officials. But the most basic and enduring reason is economic, Garrett said.

“Officiating is really market reactive. When people are looking for work, officiating is one of those things people will find a pathway to because it can fit within their schedules,” Garrett said.

That was certainly the case for veteran official Jim Luebke when he started out as a fast-pitch softball umpire 45 years ago.

“I initially started doing softball because I was unemployed,” Luebke said. “I was working as a research scientist at the University of Wisconsin in Madison and I was between jobs and I answered an ad in the paper that they needed softball umpires for their city league program.”