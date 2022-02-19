 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

High school swimming: Sweet Home girls claim small-school team title

  • Updated
  • 0
Print

Malia Hewitt, Jamie Seward and Chloe Tyler came up big Saturday, leading Sweet Home High to the girls team title at the 4A/3A/2A/1A swimming state championships at Tualatin Aquatic Center in Beaverton.

Hewitt was a double-winner in the 200-yard individual medley (2 minutes, 8.09 seconds) and 100 breaststroke (1:04.75), as was Tyler in the 100 freestyle (52.57) and 100 backstroke (56.49). Seward won the 50 freestyle (24.22).

In addition, all three swam on the winning 200 medley relay (1:49.61) along with Isabel Sayer.

Tyler and Seward had legs on the first-place 200 freestyle relay (1:41.0) with teammates Kirsten Sautel and Peyton Markell. Sautel, Sayer, Markell and Hewitt helped the meet-ending 400 freestyle relay to second (3:52.89).

Sautel was second in the 200 freestyle (2:02.39) and Seward third in the 100 backstroke (59.31).

The Huskies finished with 87 points, 21 better than runner-up Catlin Gabel.

People are also reading…

Sweet Home tied for 11th and Philomath was 16th in the boys meet.

Sweet Home’s RJ Abbott was third in the 200 individual medley (2:08.42) and fourth in the 500 freestyle (5:08.78). Philomath’s Carrson Hirte was seventh in the 100 freestyle (52.40) and helped the Warriors to sixth in the 200 medley relay (1:54.91).

4A/3A/2A/1A results

4A/3A/2A/1A boys

Team scores (top five and area teams): 1. Catlin Gabel 53, 2. Newport 39, 3. St. Mary's 36,  4. Madras 27, 5. Marist Catholic 24, 11. (tie) Sweet Home, 16. Philomath 2

Area results

200 medley relay: 6. Philomath (Carrson Hirte, Micah Matthews, Kellen Houchin, Braedon Littrell), 1:54.91.

200 freestyle: 10. Blake Arthur, Sweet Home, 2:04.66

200 individual medley: 3. RJ Abbott, Sweet Home, 2:08.42

50 freestyle: 10. Carrson Hirte, Philomath, 24.03

100 freestyle: 7. Carrson Hirte, Philomath, 52.40

500 freestyle: 4. RJ Abbott, Sweet Home, 5:08.78

200 freestyle relay: 7. Sweet Home (Micah Wright, Blake Arthur, Bill Hawken, RJ Abbott), 1:40.85

100 breaststroke: 8. Kellen Houchin, Philomath, 1:08.19

4A/3A/2A/1A girls

Team scores (top five and area teams): 1. Sweet Home 87, 2. Catlin Gabel, 66, 3. Newport 25, 4. Henley 18, 5. (tie) Stayton and La Grande 15

Area results

200 medley relay: 1. Sweet Home (Chloe Tyler, Malia Hewitt, Isabel Sayer, Jamie Seward), 1:49.61

200 freestyle: 2. Kirsten Sautel, Sweet Home, 2:02.39; 9. Peyton Markell, Sweet Home, 2:12.81

200 individual medley: 1. Malia Hewitt, Sweet Home, 2:08.09

50 freestyle: 1, Jamie Seward, Sweet Home, 24.22

100 freestyle: 1. Chloe Tyler, Sweet Home, 52.57

500 freestyle: 6. Isabel Sayer, Sweet Home, 5:43.87

200 freestyle relay: 1. Sweet Home (Chloe Tyler, Kirsten Sautel, Peyton Markell, Jamie Seward), 1:41.0.

100 backstroke: 1. Chloe Tyler, Sweet Home, 56.49; 3, Jamie Seward, Sweet Home, 59.31

100 breaststroke: 1. Malia Hewitt, Sweet Home, 1:04.75; 3, Kirsten Sautel, Sweet Home, 1:11.31

400 freestyle relay: 2. Sweet Home (Kirsten Sautel, Isabel Sayer, Peyton Markell, Malia Hewitt), 3:52.89

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Beijing bagpipers bring a little Scotland to Olympic curling

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News