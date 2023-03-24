It might not be evident by the overnight snow on the ground Friday but it is spring here in the Willamette Valley.

That means the high school spring sports season is underway, and area schools are loaded with top track and field talent, as is the norm.

Last year’s state meet saw the Crescent Valley and Philomath girls win team titles and many individual athletes from the area come home with state championships and high placings.

With many of those top performers returning, there’s no reason to expect that they won’t be filling state podiums once again May 25-27 at Hayward Field in Eugene.

Crescent Valley sophomore Emily Wisniewski is coming off her second 5A girls cross-country state title in November. That followed a 3,000-meter win and third-place 1,500 finish on the track last spring.

Wisniewski ran 10 minutes, 2 seconds in the 3,000 earlier this week, a time that’s a little more than eight seconds off the personal-best time (and 5A freshman all-time record) she ran last April 29.

Wisniewski won the 3,000 and was third in the 1,500 at last year’s state meet.

She’ll lead a CV girls team that’s without Ava McKee, a 400/800 double state winner who anchored the Raiders to a win in the 4x400 relay and the team title by one point. McKee graduated and is now competing at Oregon State.

West Albany junior Haley Blaine is expected to be a major factor again at state after winning the 1,500 and taking second in the 800 last year.

South Albany might just have a budding star in freshman sprinter Pharalynn Dickson.

In her first high school outdoor meet earlier this week, Dickson won the 200 (26.77) and 400 (59.54) in a meet that included five other Mid-Willamette Conference schools plus Philomath, Santiam Christian and Falls City. It’s early, but both times are atop the 5A season lists through Thursday competition.

Corvallis junior sprinter Taylor Brasfield will be a key athlete for a Spartans team that finished fourth in the state but lost top performer Sydney Soskis to graduation. Soskis was second at state in the 100 and 200 and ran a leg on Corvallis’ state champion 4x100 relay.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

The Spartans return Olivia Bannister, Gwendolyn Irvin and Brasfield off the relay team.

The Philomath girls have most of their major point scorers back from last year’s 4A team title, save for the graduated Sage Kramer, who won the shot put and javelin and was fourth in the discus.

Janice Hellesto, now a sophomore, was a big contributor for the Warriors in 2022. She won the 400, was third in the 200 and ran legs on the winning 4x400 relay and runner-up 4x100 relay.

Sister Ingrid Hellesto, a senior, was second in the 300 hurdles and fourth in the 100 hurdles. Sophomore Natalie Dunn was second in the 400. Anneka Steen, another sophomore, was third in the triple jump.

Philomath sophomore Adele Beckstead, who took fifth at the state cross-country meet and helped the Warriors to a second-place finish, could contribute in a big way as well.

East Linn Christian sophomore Daisy Lalonde will try to build off her growing list of success.

Last year, Lalonde was third in state cross-country and followed that with second in the 3,000 and third in the 1,500 in the spring. Then in November, she went out and won 3A/2A/1A race at state cross-country.

Boys

West Albany senior Garrett Lee wasted no time improving on last year’s breakout season.

In his first meet this spring, he ran a personal-best 15.56 in the 110 hurdles, more than four-tenths of a second faster than he did last year and good for the top spot on the 5A season list. Lee was fourth at state in the 300 hurdles in 2022.

Other top returning performers in the Mid-Willamette Conference include Lebanon senior Jackson Parrish (third in the triple jump, Crescent Valley senior (fourth in the 800 and eighth in the 1,500) and

CV junior Tate Herber (fifth in the high jump).

Philomath is led by senior Micah Matthews, the defending 4A 110 hurdles state champion. He also qualified for state in the 300 hurdles and pole vault last season. He competes in the high jump, where he’s already equaled his PR at 6-0.

The Warriors have a solid contingent of distance runners, led by Ben Hernandez, Mateo Candanoza and Brody Bushnell, who helped Philomath to a runner-up state cross-country team finish.

Last spring, Bushnell was third at state in the 1,500 and fourth in the 800 and Candanoza was fourth in 3,000 and fifth in the 1,500.

Sweet Home senior Mason Lopez was fifth in the javelin last year and is second on the 4A performance list early in the season.

Santiam Christian senior Benjamin Bourne will try to finish off his high school career with some more hardware.

Bourne won the 3A boys cross-country title in the fall after taking second in the 1,500 and 3,000 last spring. He won state title in both track races as a sophomore in 2021.

The return of Bourne and several teammates who came up big at last year’s state meet on their way to a second-place team finish have the Eagles within reach of another trophy.

SC’s Jayden Christy won the high jump and was second in the 110 hurdles. Fellow senior Caleb Ness won the 300 hurdles, was third in the javelin and had a leg on the third-place 4x400 relay that also included Bourne.

Harrisburg junior Terek Logan was the 3A state champ in the pole vault, second in the high jump and third in the long jump last year.

East Linn Christian senior Aidan Morgan had a solid 2022 season, and a busy state meet, winning the 110 hurdles, taking seventh in the 100, eighth in the triple jump and helping the Eagles to seventh in the 4x100 relay.