Philomath had eight female athletes combine for 10 individual wins Saturday at the 20-team Rob Frank Invitational track and field meet at Banks High School.

The Warriors also came out on top of both relays.

Ellie Morton led the way, winning the 100 meters (13.44 seconds) and long jump (personal-best 15 feet, 4¾ inches) was second in the high jump (4-8) and ran a leg on the first-place 4x100 relay (51.41).

Anneka Steen won the high jump (5-0, PR) and triple jump (31-11) and ran on the winning 4x400 relay (4:17.8). Steen's high jump mark ties for second in 4A this season. The relay time is second on the 4A season list.

Janice Hellesto won the 200 (27.15), Natalie Dunn the 400 (1:01.6) and Ingrid Hellesto and 300 hurdles (49.65) and all three ran on both relays. Dunn's 400 time is first in 4A this season.

Madison Juhl was first in the pole vault (7-6) and second in the discus (92-2). Philomath also got wins from Adele Beckstead in the 1,500 (5:05.5, PR) and Ana Candanoza in the 3,000 (11:34.3, PR). Beckstead's time tops the 4A season list.

Melea Lattin was second in the 3,000 (11:41.1, PR). The Warriors got thirds from Petra Hernandez in the 100 (14.01), Brooke McDaniel in the 400 (1:07.3, PR), Maggie King in the 800 (2:38.9), Lucy King in the 1,500 (5:29.5, PR) and Aspen Russell in the triple jump (31-0, PR).

The meet was not scored for team standings.

The Philomath boys did plenty of winning as well, led by Micah Matthews, who was first in the 110 hurdles (16.43) and high jump (5-10) and second in the 300 hurdles (42.41).

Warwick Bushnell won the 200 (23.58) and ran legs on the second-place 4x100 relay (45.61) and second-place 4x400 relay (3:34.5). Nixon Mooney won the 400 (52.22, PR) and also ran on both relays.

The 4x400 time is second on the 4A season list.

Mateo Candanoza won the 3,000 (9:18.1) and Ben Hernandez was second in the 1,500 (4:18.5) and competed on the 4x400.

The Warriors got thirds from Simon King in the 800 (2:06.7), C.D. Nuno in the long jump (17-11¾) and Seth Arthurs in triple jump (37-4½). King also ran on the 4x400.