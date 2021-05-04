High school track and field rankings (May 4)

Top-10 times and marks set by high school track and field athletes in the Gazette-Times and Democrat-Herald coverage areas in their respective classifications this spring as reported to athletic.net through Monday:
(PR-personal best; h-hand time; c-converted from hand time)
5A boys
100: 8. Brayden Burton, Lebanon, 11.58 (PR)
400: 8. Ashton Burgess, West Albany, 54.14 (PR)
800: 2, Jordan Henke, Crescent Valley, 2:00.38; 9 Matthew Resnik, South Albany, 2:03.09 (PR)
1,500: 7. Aidan Arthur, Corvallis, 4:12.31 (PR); 10. Cade Byer, Crescent Valley, 4:15.54 (PR)
110 hurdles: 6. Draven Wilborn, South Albany, 16.54 (PR); 8. Carson Hyde, West Albany, 17.23
300 hurdles: 5. Wilborn 42.91 (PR)
4x400 relay: 2. Crescent Valley (Henke, Kanoa Blake, Ty Abernathy, Byer) 3:35.79
Shot put: 1. Aiden Paul, West Albany, 57-7 1/2 (PR)
Discus: 1. Paul 180-3 (PR); 4. Koen Schindell, West Albany, 142-4 (PR)
Javelin: 5. Blake Seibert, Lebanon, 162-11 (PR)
High jump: 6. (tie) Tate Herber, Crescent Valley, and Trenton Tuomi, Lebanon, 5-8 (PR for both)
Triple jump: 9. Mason Martin, Crescent Valley, 39-2 1/2 (PR)
5A girls
100: 1. Emily Stefan, West Albany, 12.37 (PR); 6. (tie) Sydney Soskis, Corvallis, 12.89 (PR)
200: 1. Stefan 25.88 (PR); 8. Soskis 26.97 (PR)
400: 1. Ava McKee, Crescent Valley, 1:01.49
800: 2. Hailey Blaine, West Albany, 2:24.87 (PR); 3. Madeline Nason, Corvallis, 2:25.62; 4. Angela Martin, Crescent Valley, 2:28.29 (PR); 8. Gabby Bland, Crescent Valley, 2:31.65 (PR)
1,500: 2. Sunitha Black, Crescent Valley, 4:53.4; 7. (tie) Nason and Blaine, 5:04.7 (PR for Blaine); 10. Hannah Middleton, Corvallis, 5:10.14 (PR)
3,000: 2. Black 10:35.71
100 hurdles: 4. Mikaela Hamel, West Albany, 16.84 (PR)
4x100 relay: 3. Crescent Valley (Bella Fries, Greta Koegler, McKee, Jada Foster) 51.53; 9. Corvallis (Adria Kaumanns, Soskis, Cecilia, Perez, Aria Kimdon) 52.97; 10. Lebanon (Hayden Knutson, Kelsey Guzon, Kianna Guzon, Taylor Roles (53.04)
4x400 relay: 7. Crescent Valley (Bland, Ellie Herber, Nicole Huang, McKee) 4:23.75
Shot put: 7. Kaimana Caspino, South Albany, 33-3 1/4 (PR); 10. Brooke Plemmons, Crescent Valley, 31-10 1/2
Discus: 5. Sierra Noss, Crescent Valley, 104-9
Javelin: 10. Cassidy Johnston, South Albany, 101-8 (PR)
High jump: 5. (tie) Ella Smith, Corvallis, and Herber 4-10 (PR for both)
Pole vault: 4. (tie) Brooke Donner, West Albany, 9-6
Long jump: 1. Stefan 17-9 (PR); 5. Foster 17-0; 9. (tie) Soskis and Ellie Hintzman, Corvallis, 16-7 (PR for both)
Triple jump: 5. Hintzman 32-10 (PR)
4A boys
100: 2 (tie) Tristan Calkins, Sweet Home, 11.38 (PR)
200: 1. Calkins 23.20
400: 2. Sean Cummings, Philomath, 52.44 (PR); 3. Calkins 53.16 (PR); 9. Gavin Walberg, Sweet Home, 53.72 (PR)
800: 1. Brody Bushnell, Philomath, 1:58.17 (PR); 6. Levi Knutson, Philomath, 2:04.82 (PR)
1,500: 2. Bushnell 4:12.58 (PR); 10. Eduardo Martinez-Maya, Sweet Home, 4:24.46 (PR)
3,000: 9. Mateo Candanoza, Philomath, 9:36.28 (PR)
110 hurdles: 4. Micah Matthews, Philomath, 17:42 (PR)
4x100 relay: 3. Philomath (Lucas Ainsworth, Cummings, Caleb Jensen, Isaac Workman) 45.49
4x400 relay: 1. Philomath (Justin Enghauser, Knutson, Cummings, Bushnell) 3:35.31
Javelin: 8. Mason Lopez, Sweet Home, 143-2 (PR)
Pole vault. 9. (tie) Matthews 11-0 (PR)
Long jump: 1. Calkins 21-½
4A girls
400: 2. Jessy Hart, Sweet Home, 1:03.18
800: 4. Ingrid Hellesto, Philomath, 2:29.4 (PR)
3,000: 9. Audrey Gerding, Philomath, 12:08.25 (PR)
100 hurdles: 3. Alivia Pittman, Philomath, 16.84
300 hurdles: 4. Pittman 50.51
4x100 relay: 10. Philomath (Haviland Eves, Hellesto, Pittman, Melia Morton) 53.96
4x400 relay: 8. Philomath (Pittman, Eves, Hellesto, Morton) 4:31.83
Shot put: 3. (tie) Mia Rust, Philomath, 35-11; 6. Shelbey Nichol, Sweet Home, 34-1½ (PR)
Javelin: 8. Kailey James, Sweet Home, 103-1½ (PR)
Pole vault: 4. Amey McDaniel, Philomath, 8-10
Triple jump: 9. Nichol 30-7
3A boys
800: 10. Colin Longballa, Santiam Christian, 2:15.96
1,500: 6. Benjamin Bourne, Santiam Christian, 4:34.11
3,000: 1. Bourne 9:44.63 (PR)
110 hurdles: 9. Jace Martinelli, Scio, 19.04 (PR)
300 hurdles: 5. Kade Mask, Scio, 45.36 (PR)
4x400 relay: 9. Santiam Christian (Longballa, Jack David, Bourne, Caleb Ness) 3:54.6
Javelin: 1. Ness 174-9 (PR)
High jump: 3. Jayden Christy, Santiam Christian, 6-2 (PR). 5. (tie) Ness 5-10 (PR); 8. (tie) Tarek Logan, Harrisburg, 5-6 (PR)
Pole vault: 9. (tie) Logan 9-0 (PR)
Long jump: 5. (tie) Logan 19-3 (PR)
3A girls
100: 6. Crystel Cheyne, Santiam Christian, 13.66
200: 6. Cheyne 28.67
400: 7. Carrie Jones, Scio, 1:06.7 (PR)
800: 7. Athena Lau, Scio, 2:43.63 (PR)
1,500: 7. Lau 5:30.83 (PR)
3,000: 1. Lau 12:05.8 (PR)
100 hurdles: 4. Laurel Otto, Scio, 17.96
300 hurdles: 10. Otto 54.90
4x100 relay: 7. Scio (Tyra Lefeber, Mariah Adams, Otto, Jones) 55.38
4x400 relay: 9. Scio (Lefeber, Adams, Jones, Lau) 4:50.42
Shot put: 5. Emily Bourne, Santiam Christian, 33-0
Discus: 9. Bourne 97-3
Javelin: 4. Bailey Kniebuehler, Santiam Christian, 101-7 (PR)
High jump: 5. (tie) Bourne and Elise Linderman, Santiam Christian, 4-10 (PR for Linderman); 9. (tie) Otto 4-8
2A boys
100: 3. Dylan Lynn, Monroe, 11.77
200: 4. Lynn 24.06
800: 1. Ethan Slayden, East Linn Christian, 2:03.53 (PR); 5. Brandon Williams, East Linn Christian, 2:10.58 (PR)
1,500: 9. Slayden 4:44.0; 10. Williams 4:44.71
3,000: 2. Williams 9:35.37 (PR)
110 hurdles: 8. Aiden Morgan, East Linn Christian, 19.70 (PR)
300 hurdles: 1. Leon Romo, Jefferson, 44.67 (PR); 5. Morgan 48.42
4x100 relay: 5. East Linn Christian (Erik Hatch, Morgan, Warren Wheeler, Kolby Clark) 47.65
Shot put: 1. Grant Davidson, East Linn Christian, 42-1 (PR)
Discus: 1. Davidson 133-5 (PR)
High jump: 2. (tie) Slayden 5-10 (PR); 8. (tie) Bren Schneiter, Central Linn, 5-8 (PR)
Pole vault: 6. (tie) Williams 10-6 (PR)
Long jump: 4. Romo 20-3½
Triple jump: 2. Romo 41-7 (PR); 4. Morgan 39-2 (PR)
2A girls
400: 9. Ryleigh Nofziger, Central Linn, 1:07.81
Shot put: 1. Laura Young, Monroe, 42-2½ (PR)
Discus: 1. Young 116-2 (PR)
Javelin: 10. Young 100-8 (PR)
High jump: 6. (tie) Baylie Campau, Jefferson, and Jordon Meadors, Central Linn (PR for Meadors)
1A girls
100: 5. Jessica Carlisle, Alsea, 13.76
200: 4. Carlisle 28.99
Javelin: 5. Bailey Ellis, Alsea, 109-0 (PR)
Triple jump: 2. Carlisle 32-11