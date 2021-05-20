High school track and field: Sage Kramer overcomes fears and finds success

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

Her first meet, on May 1, provided quite the daunting atmosphere as she realized she was on her own. Kramer had no previous experience with individual competition.

“It kind of hit me, like, ‘oh my gosh, I’m all by myself. I have to go do this and everyone’s going to be watching me. There’s not like four other people on the court with me,’” she said. “It was definitely very different.”

But Kramer’s competitive drive has carried her through.

At last week’s district meet, she won the discus and returned to the triple jump to find that she was not in one of the top two qualifying spots for state after her three preliminary attempts.

“Then suddenly she produced a jump that was about a foot and a half farther than she’d done to make sure she did qualify. That’s the kind of kid she is,” said Philomath coach Joe Fulton.

Added Kramer: “I didn’t know what I had to get, but I was just going to get as far as I could and hope that it was good enough.”

Triple jump is an event that as of earlier this week Kramer said she had not practiced. She’s been afraid that she might hurt herself.

