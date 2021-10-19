High school volleyball: Monroe is one win from sweeping conference

The Monroe Dragons are one win away from an unbeaten run through their Central Valley Conference volleyball schedule.
Monroe is 13-0 in conference play after a straight-sets victory over visiting Central Linn on Monday night. The Dragons will host Oakridge on Wednesday in their final match of the regular season.
Monroe junior hitter Bella Gamache said it would be an incredible achievement for the team.
“That’s the goal. We still have a game against Oakridge on Wednesday, so we’ve got to get through that,” Gamache said.
In Monday’s match, Monroe defeated visiting Central Linn 25-19, 25-10, 25-20.
Monroe dominated the first two sets, but Central Linn went on a run in the third set and built a 16-9 lead. Monroe responded by winning 16 of the last 20 points to clinch the sweep.
Monroe head coach Angie Thompson said the players did not want to surrender that third set to the Cobras and made the necessary adjustments.
“The girls recognized really quickly that it’s them, that they’re beating themselves. They’re just a super-competitive group of girls. They don’t get down on themselves, they keep their heads up,” Thompson said.
Maddie Gamache and Bella Gamache had 15 kills each to lead Monroe. Sarah Thompson had 16 assists and served five aces. Lainie Bateman had 18 assists and Hannah Hicks had seven kills.
Monroe is 17-3 overall and is ranked third in the Oregon School Activities Association (OSAA) 2A rankings behind Salem Academy and Gaston. Two of the Dragons’ defeats came against 3A schools and their only 2A loss came in a tournament match against Salem Academy earlier this month.
“We saw them in the tournament at Creswell. They’re impressive, they’re a good team. But I think they’re beatable,” coach Thompson said.
Gamache said the team wasn’t discouraged at all by the loss to Salem Academy. Instead, they viewed that match, which they lost 25-23, 25-15 as evidence they could compete with the Crusaders.
“We really battled against them,” Gamache said. “It was a really great game. I know we’re going to work together to get past those teams.”
Thompson adjusted the team’s philosophy and lineup after the Salem Academy match. The focus had been on the team’s defense and Thompson realized the squad had the talent to be more aggressive.
She moved Sarah Thompson from libero to setter and inserted Bateman, a freshman, into the lineup as a second setter.
“The girls want to compete at a higher level,” coach Thompson said. “We were playing defense and here I’ve got Bella and Maddie and Hannah and they can all hit really well and they weren’t getting the opportunity to hit.”
Thompson said it is a big step up from middle school volleyball to playing for the varsity, but Bateman has made the transition and is playing with confidence.
That is one of the coach’s main themes with this squad, which she believes is as talented as any she has had in her decade leading the program. The team has the athletic ability to compete but has had to work on building mental toughness, Thompson said.
“On the mental side, we’re getting there. We have moments where we play with fear, so they’re figuring out they can’t do that. Because when you play with fear you don’t do well and you lose points,” Thompson said. “We work on that every day, we work on that in practice, in games, I preach that all the time.”
The Dragons entered the season knowing they had the opportunity to compete at the highest level. They went 12-1 in the shortened 2020-21 season and ended the year on a 10-match winning streak.
Bella Gamache said she knew the team was going to have a great year.
“I did. I think it’s important to look ahead and try to think of positive things,” Gamache said.
The balanced roster includes three seniors — Maddie Gamache, Brooklyn Irwin and Shallan Vroman — along with four juniors and two freshmen.
Thompson said she is familiar with several of the players because she coached them in elementary school when they were teammates with her daughter, Sarah. She knew the group had talent but had to wait a few years to see how it would develop.
“It’s a special group of girls. They work really well as a team. There’s no conflicts. I feel like we’re a big family,” Thompson said.
The Cobras entered Monday’s match in sole possession of second place in the conference. After the loss to Monroe, Central Linn (12-6, 9-3) is a half-game behind Lowell in the conference race with matches remaining against Oakridge and Jefferson.
The Central Valley Conference has a league playoff at the end of the regular season. The teams in second through fifth place compete in a series of matches and the survivor plays the first-place team for the conference’s top seed in the 2A state playoffs.
Monroe has clinched first place in league and is guaranteed to receive one of the conference’s two automatic state playoff bids. The Dragons’ best state tournament result during Thompson’s tenure has been sixth place and the coaches and players know they have a great opportunity to improve on that result.
“That’s our end goal. I don’t want to say things before they happen. We’re working toward it and we’re hoping we can get there,” Thompson said.