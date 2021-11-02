High school volleyball: West Albany advances to 5A semifinals

“We had already beat them once before when we played them, so I don’t want to say we underestimated them, but we definitely didn’t come out as strong as we should have. So after that set we took a second and we came back and were able to figure it out,” Nealy said.

The Bulldogs dominated the second and third sets and built a 10-point lead in the fourth set. But the Falcons made one final push, rallying to tie the match at 22-all. La Salle Prep had a set point, but committed a service error, which tied the match at 24. West Albany fought off a second set point, and then closed out the match.

The Bulldogs played a very clean match, committing just three service areas in the four-set contest.

"That might be one of our best serving matches this season," Wallace said. "I'm so proud of them, they did a phenomenal job tonight."

Senior Sydney Harrington said the team showed its resilience in closing out the match. After dropping the first set, the team did not want to face a decisive fifth set.

“Absolutely not,” Harrington said of a fifth set. “I think it should have been three, so we just made it in four.”