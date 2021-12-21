 Skip to main content
High school volleyball: West's Heider, Sweet Home's Seward named state players of the year

Hailey Heider

West Albany senior Hailey Heider (3) was voted the 5A volleyball state player of the year by the state's coaches.

 Mid-Valley Media, file

Two area high school volleyball players were named the state players of the year for their respective classifications by the state’s coaches.

West Albany senior Hailey Heider was selected the co-5A player of the year along with Wilsonville senior Ashli Edmiston. Sweet Home senior Jamie Seward is the 4A player of the year. West’s Megan Wallace was voted the 5A coach of the year.

West Albany swept Wilsonville in the Nov. 6 5A state final at Liberty High in Hillsboro. The Bulldogs went undefeated against 5A competition, with their three losses coming against 6A teams.

Sweet Home reached the 4A state quarterfinals, losing to eventual champion Cascade in three sets. Cascade’s Cristina Williams is the 4A coach of the year.

Both outside hitters, Heider and Edmiston were joined on the all-state first team by West senior Sydney Harrington, North Bend sophomore Bridget Gould, Crook County junior McKenzie Jonas and North Bend senior Sydney Wilson.

Crescent Valley freshman Isabella Jacobson made the second team, while West senior Gracie Boeder, West junior Tessa Zimmermann and Lebanon sophomore Ava Makua were honorable mention.

Seward was joined on the 4A first team by Cottage Grove senior Gracie Arnold, Cascade junior Lucretia Benolken, Valley Catholic junior Frances Eisenhardt, Mazama senior Bridget Fenner and Valley Catholic senior Kylee King.

Philomath senior Sage Kramer made the second team and Sweet Home senior Adaira Sleutel was honorable mention.

Jesse Sowa can be reached via email at jesse.sowa@lee.net or on Twitter, @JesseSowaGT.

All-state volleyball awards

5A

Co-players of the year: Hailey Heider, West Albany, and Ashli Edmiston, Wilsonville

Coach of the year: Megan Wallace, West Albany

First team

Ashli Edmiston, Wilsonville, senior; Bridget Gould, North Bend, sophomore; Sydney Harrington, West Albany, senior; Hailey Heider, West Albany, senior; McKenzie Jonas, Crook County, junior; Sydney Wilson, North Bend, senior

Second team

Jenna Albrecht, Ridgeview, senior; Alexis Haury, Silverton, sophomore; Isabella Jacobson, Crescent Valley, freshman; Olivia Maulding, La Salle Prep, junior; Madison Vaughn, Ridgeview, junior; Jaycee Villastrigo, Crook County, sophomore

Honorable mention

Gracie Boeder, West Albany, senior; Aspen Bradley, Redmond, senior; Ava Makua, Lebanon, sophomore; Mia McCaffrey, La Salle Prep, senior; Stella Scott, Churchill, senior; Kaitlyn Van Well, Dallas, senior; Makenna Wiepert, Wilsonville, junior; Tessa Zimmermann, West Albany, junior

4A

Player of the year: Jamie Seward, Sweet Home

Coach of the year: Cristina Williams, Cascade

First team

Gracie Arnold, Cottage Grove, senior; Lucretia Benolken, Cascade, junior; Frances Eisenhardt, Valley Catholic, junior; Bridget Fenner, Mazama, senior; Kylee King, Valley Catholic, senior; Jamie Seward, Sweet Home, senior

Second team

Kendal Hadwick, Henley, junior; Sage Kramer, Philomath, senior; Olivia Lewis, Molalla, senior; Sydney Myhre, Sisters, senior; Jozie Ramos, Baker, junior; Gracie Vohs, Sisters, sophomore

Honorable mention

Katiya Blas-Arellano, Valley Catholic, sophomore; Meah Carley, Cascade, junior; Lacy Churchfield, Baker, senior; Kenna Coleman, Cascade, senior; Isabelle Hill, Mazama, senior; Adaira Sleutel, Sweet Home, senior; Makayla Tuiolemotu, Tillamook, senior; Desiree Tupua, Siuslaw, junior

