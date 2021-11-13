High school water polo: West Albany boys advance to state title match

The West Albany High boys water polo team defeated Hillsboro, 13-4, on Friday in the 5A semifinals at Osborne Aquatic Center in Corvallis.

The Bulldogs will face Hood River at 4:15 p.m. Saturday in the championship match at Osborne Aquatic Center.

Goalkeepers Nash Bending (four saves) and Caleb Smith (five saves) played behind a defense which held Hillsboro in check. Conner Dickerson led the defense with 12 steals and also scored two goals. Jack Ames had a team-high three goals. Luke Hayes and Jordan Stadstad each scored two goals, and Caleb Smith, Nash Bending, and Trenton Worden each scored a goal.

The West Albany girls fell to Ashland, 7-6, in the semifinals. The Bulldogs rallied after trailing 5-2 at halftime and had the opportunity to score a tying goal in the closing seconds, but could not convert.

Goalie Hailey Wadlington kept the score close with nine saves. Irelynn Randall and Avery Romey each scored two goals. Freshmen Szammy Kitchen and Maggie Baas each scored a goal.

