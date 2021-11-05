High school water polo: West Albany squads advance to state semis

Both the West Albany girls and boys water polo teams advanced to the state semifinals with playoff victories on Thursday at Osborne Aquatic Center in Corvallis.

The West Albany girls jumped out to an 11-0 lead over Cottage Grove en route to a 21-7 victory. This was the team's highest scoring game of the season.

Szammy Kitchen and Avery Romey each scored five goals to lead the barrage. Irelynn Randall added three goals and Neona Prado scored twice. Reagan Williams, Maggie Baas, Bella Braatan, Alice Whiteside, Maija Ylen, and Delanie O'Hare scored a goal each.

Goalkeeper Hailey Wadlington made six saves and allowed two goals. Gretchen Morgenstern made three saves.

The West Albany girls (8-8) will play Ashland at 1:20 p.m. Friday, Nov. 12, in the semifinals at Osborne Aquatic Center.

The West Albany boys jumped out to a 11-1 lead in the first quarter on Thursday and went on to win 20-8 against South Albany.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Albany Democrat-Herald.

Goalie Caleb Smith made eight saves. Luke Hayes led the Bulldogs with five goals. Trenton Worden scored four goals, and Nash Bending and Jace Huskey each scored three goals. Jordan Stadstad, Braiden Hamilton, Jack Ames, Tyson Ames and Conner Dickerson each scored a goal.

The West Albany boys (19-6) will face Hillsboro in a semifinal contest at 3:40 p.m. Friday, Nov. 12 at Osborne Aquatic Center.

League all-star selections were announced this week. Irelynn Randall was selected to the first team and was named league MVP. Avery Romey was also selected as a first-team all-star.

Szammy Kitchen, Alice Whiteside and Hailey Wadlington were voted to the second team.

For the boys, Conner Dickerson was named to the first team and honored as league MVP. Nash Bending, Trenton Worden, and Caleb Smith were also selected to the first team. Jack Ames was named to the second team.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.