High school water polo: West boys place third at Salem tournament
High school water polo: West boys place third at Salem tournament

The West Albany boys water polo team placed third over the weekend at the South Salem tournament.

The Bulldogs defeated Mountain View on Sunday in the third-place match, 10-2. The Bulldogs overcame a slow start behind a strong defense which limited the Cougars' shot attempts. Trenton Worden, Jack Ames and Conner Dickerson scored two goals each. Jordan Stadstad, Braiden Hamilton, Jace Huskey and Caleb Smith each scored a goal, and Nash Bending had seven saves in the cage. 

On Friday and Saturday, the Bulldogs fell to Lake Oswego, the top-ranked 6A squad, 9-4. West Albany recovered with wins over South Salem, 18-3, and Ashland, 10-6.

The West Albany girls played three games against 6A schools: WestView/Southridge, Mountain View and Lakeridge. West lost 11-4 against Westview/Southridge, fell 9-7 in overtime against Mountain view, and lost 8-2 to Lakeridge. Irelynn Randall scored a total of four goals, Szammy Kitchen added three goals, and Maggie Baas, Hailey Wadlington and Avery Romey each scored two goals. Maiya Ylen and Neona Prado each scored a goal on the weekend.

The West Albany boys (15-6, 4-0 league) will host North Eugene in a league match at 4 p.m. Tuesday at Albany Community pool.  

The West Albany girls (6-8, 2-1 league) will host Sprague on Oct. 26.

