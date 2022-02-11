High school wrestling: Crescent Valley, Sweet Home look to continue strong seasons at districts

The Crescent Valley High wrestling program has sought out some of the best competition it could find this season, and it has the Raiders prepared for the postseason.

CV placed seventh at the Welsh Ironman tournament in Ohio, one of the top in-season tournaments in the country, led by James Rowley, runner-up at 175 pounds, Hayden Walters (third at 190) and Gabe Whisenhunt (fifth at 132).

The Raiders were also fourth at the Reno Tournament of Champions, where Rowley and Whisenhunt won their brackets. They also had four athletes make the finals at the Doc Buchanan Invitational in Clovis, California, with Whisenhunt first and Rowley second.

“We’ve gotten the boys to three big, tough tournaments and they’ve all done pretty well there,” CV coach Chad Lamer said. “Everybody is getting better at wrestling, so it’s been a productive season.”

Late last month, they won five individual titles and took second at the Reser’s Tournament of Champions in Hillsboro behind fellow state powerhouse Newberg.

Whisenhunt (126), Daschle Lamer (160), Rowley (182), Walters (195) and Riley Godek (285) all won their respective brackets.

Crescent Valley heads into Saturday’s Mid-Willamette Conference district tournament at Salem Armory with eight top seeds among the 14 weight classes.

The Raiders return seven of their 10 individual state champions who helped win a third state 5A team title last year. But they aren’t quite as deep.

“We’re a little low on numbers this year and we just don’t have the depth we’ve had the past couple years,” Lamer said.

Everest Sutton (106), Whisenhunt (126), DJ Gillett (132), Austin Dalton (160), Daschle Lamer (170), Rowley (182), Walters (195) and Godek (285) are all district top seeds, and all but Dalton are returning state champions.

The top four placers in each weight class advance to the 5A state tournament, to be held Feb. 26 at Ridgeview High School in Redmond.

West Albany has nine top-four district seeds, led by top seed Derek Sossie (138) and second seeds David Cumpiano (106) and Boden Lindberg (170).

Lebanon has seven top-four seeds, with Landon Carver first at 113.

South Albany has five among the top-four seeds, led by second seeds Diego Perez-Montes (126), Kellen Hanson (138), Brayden Newport (145) and Matthew Cobb (285). Newport was a 4A state champion at Sweet Home in 2021.

Corvallis has one top-four seed in Jack Sabee-Paulson, fourth at 145.

Dallas could be Crescent Valley’s biggest challenger for the district team title. The Dragons have 11 top-four seeds but no. 1 seeds.

4A

Sweet Home enters Saturday’s Special District 2 tournament at Siuslaw High School in Florence with 17 top-four seeds as the Huskies chase a repeat state title.

Kyle Sieminski (106), Kyle Watkins (120), Jacob Sieminski (126), Ryker Hartsook (145), Kaden Zajic (152), Tucker Weld (195) and Colby Gazeley (220) are all top seeds in their respective brackets.

Jacob Landtroop (113), Christian Gregory (132), Ashton Swanson (152), Ethan Spencer (160) and Charlie Crawford (182) are all second seeds.

“We’ve had kids step up and do great things. It’s been what we expected, to compete and have success and do well,” Sweet Home coach Steve Thorpe said. “As we get closer to what our normal used to be, it’s been nice to see that guys are starting to hit their stride and get excited about a regional tournament.”

Philomath has nine total top-four seeds, led by top seed Joseph Choi (285) and second seeds Benjamin Hernandez (120), Blake Niemann, (126), Ashton Swanson (152) and Blaise Pindell (170).

The Special District 2 is especially strong, with four returning state champions and three other state finalists. The top four placers in each bracket move on to the 4A state tournament Feb. 26 at Cascade High School in Turner.

Sweet Home was second in the 4A division at the Oregon Classic. Kyle Sieminski and Gazeley won individual titles at the Rose City Classic. Gazeley has gradually worked his way down from 285 to 220 this season. Jake Sieminski has also been dominant. He was third at the Reser’s tournament.

“A lot of people use COVID as an excuse, and I’d like to think that we used it as a why not?” Thorpe said. “Where other people are going to fold because of this adversity, the one thing we’ve trained for is to face it and to find a way.”

