High school wrestling: Four state champions, runner-up lead Sweet Home to second place

TURNER — Four individual champions among five finalists capped off another high state tournament finish for Sweet Home.

Kyle Sieminski (106 pounds), Jacob Landtroop (113), Jacob Sieminski (126) and Colby Gazeley (220) all won their brackets and Kyle Watkins (120) was second Saturday to lead the Huskies to second place at the OSAA 4A wrestling state championships at Cascade High School.

Eleven total placers helped Sweet Home score 250.5 points, 25 back of champion La Grande, for the program’s fourth straight top-two state finish. The Huskies won the 2021 state title.

Gazeley, a senior, won one state tournament match each of the past two years while competing in the 285 weight class. But he came into this season just over 230, which led to him dropping down.

“I was showing up every day, and every day I would lose more and more weight, said Gazeley, who used a takedown to take an early lead and held off Tanner Wells of McLoughlin/Weston-McEwen, 4-2.

“He just works so hard and he’s healthy and he lifts,” Sweet Home coach Steve Thorpe said of Gazeley. “He’s never missed a morning workout. He’s never missed weight training over the summer.”

Kyle Sieminski, a sophomore, got his second state title with a second-round pin of La Grande’s Mason Wolcott.

He’s shooting for four and called Saturday’s championship a “stepping stone” for where he wants to be. He turned a 2-2 tie into a 7-2 advantage after a reversal and nearfall.

“I feel like I’m pretty good on top. I turn a lot of guys and that helped,” he said.

Kyle’s brother Jacob, a junior, also got his second by avenging a regional final loss by pin to Philomath’s Blake Niemann with a third-round technical fall, holding Niemann scoreless in the process.

“My brain wasn’t working that night. I was all over the place,” Jacob Sieminski said of the earlier defeat, which was just the second time he’s been pinned in the last five year.

But he said last two weeks was the hardest he’s worked in his life and it paid off.

Philomath’s Blaise Pindell was also second, closing the gap late against Junction City’s Emmett Henderson before falling 8-6.

Six of the Warriors’ eight tournament entrants placed, helping the team to fourth overall and a trophy.

“We could see it coming in the regionals,” said Philomath coach Troy Woosley, whose team was also fourth in 2021. “We started building and had really good practices this week and last week. They were quiet, just kind of focused up. You never know which way it’s going to go as a coach, but it went the right way.”

A second consecutive state title escaped Pindell, while Niemann improved on a 2021 fourth-place finish.

“Proud of them both. They’re both just absolute citizens, role-model citizens,” Woosley said of the seniors. “Just class acts, just respectful to everything that wrestling is.”

Landtroop, a freshman, was motivated immediately after Saturday’s win to come back for more

“It was tough,” he said of the 8-4 win against Molalla’s Maxam Salvetti in the final, “but the next ones are just going to get tougher and tougher. I’ll have to work harder than I did this season, work in the offseason and I’ll be able to accomplish what I want.”

Sweet Home junior Kaden Zajic (152) was disappointed with a semifinal loss to win two matches and place third. With the loss, his mindset turned to scoring points for his team. He then won by pin and a 10-8 decision.

“It’s super, super tough honestly,” Zajic said of the mental process of bouncing back from such a defeat. “I feel good, but still need work.”

Philomath’s Benjamin Hernandez (120) and Joseph Choi (285) were also third and Sweet Home’s Ryker Hartsook (145) and Ethan Spencer (160) were fourth. Philomath’s Chase Ringwald (126) and David Griffith (152) and Sweet Home’s Trenton Smith (138) placed fifth and Sweet Home’s Jayce Miller (113) and Christian Gregory (132) took sixth.

Jesse Sowa can be reached via email at jesse.sowa@lee.net or on Twitter, @JesseSowaGT.

4A wrestling results

Seeds in parentheses

Finals

106: (1) Kyle Sieminski, Sweet Home p. (2) Mason Wolcott, La Grande, 3:28

113: (3) Jacob Landtroop, Sweet Home dec. (1) Maxam Salvetti, Molalla, 8-4

120: ; (1) Kai Carson, La Grande dec. (2) Kyle Watkins, Sweet Home, 7-1

126: (5) Jacob Sieminski, Sweet Home tech. fall (2) Blake Niemann, Philomath, 4:27

170: (1) Emmett Henderson, Junction City dec. (5) Blaise Pindell, Philomath, 8-6

220: (2) Colby Gazeley, Sweet Home dec. (1) Tanner Wells, McLoughlin/Weston-McEwen, 4-2

Third-place matches

120: (5) Benjamin Hernandez, Philomath p. Wyatt Hooper, Stayton, 2:26

145: (5) Parker McKibbin, Tillamook dec. (3) Ryker Hartsook, Sweet Home, 4-0

152: (2) Kaden Zajic, Sweet Home dec. Ridge Kehr, La Grande, 10-8

160: (4) Everett Rollins, Seaside, def. (1) Ethan Spencer, Sweet Home, inj.

285: (4) Joseph Choi, Philomath dec. (5) Isaac Pena, Mazama, 9-2

Fifth-place matches

113: (4) Hadyn Burk, Mazama dec. (6) Jayce Miller, Sweet Home, 4-1

126: Chase Ringwald, Philomath def. Jaxson Leonard, La Grande, medical forfeit

132: (3) Brysen Pendaloza, La Grande p. (6) Christian Gregory, Sweet Home, 3:03

138: (5) Trenton Smith, Sweet Home def. (8) Dominick Carratello, La Grande, medical forfeit

152: David Griffith, Philomath dec. (6) Ernie Preciado, Woodburn, 7-3

First round 

106: (1) Kyle Sieminski, Sweet Home p. Bobby Gulzow, La Grande, :38; (4) Reese Hite, Marshfield dec. River Sandstrom, Philomath, 10-6

113: (6) Jayce Miller, Sweet Home p. Jake Lawrence, Madras, 1:15; (3) Jacob Landtroop, Sweet Home p. David Bouska, Marshfield, 1:23

120: (5) Benjamin Hernandez, Philomath p. Caleb Reilly, Estacada, :44; (2) Kyle Watkins, Sweet Home p. Jayvon Tovar, Madras, :31;

126: Chase Ringwald, Philomath dec. (8) Riley Ore, Henley, 9-2; (5) Jacob Sieminski, Sweet Home p. Cole Hester, Baker/Powder Valley, 1:10; (2) Blake Niemann, Philomath p. Gabe Chavez, Hidden Valley, 3:15

132: (6) Christian Gregory, Sweet Home p. Carter Bengtson, Cottage Grove, 1:54; Caleb Blackburn, Philomath p. (7) Alex Mersino, Hidden Valley, 2:15

138: (5) Trenton Smith, Sweet Home p. Jackson Lyda, Banks, 1:17

145: (3) Ryker Hartsook, Sweet Home p. Luke Bozied, Banks, 1:35; Gavin Stone, Baker/Powder Valley dec. (7) Daniel Goodwin, Sweet Home, 9-3

152: (1) Ruben Hernandez, Ontario p. David Griffith, Philomath, 1:42

Ridge Kehr, La Grande p. (7) Ashton Swanson, Sweet Home, 1:51; (2) Kaden Zajic, Sweet Home p. Landon Mitchell, Tillamook: 54

160: (1) Ethan Spencer, Sweet Home p. Roberto Ibarro, North Marion, 2:24

170: (5) Blaise Pindell, Philomath def. Estefan Muneton, Henley, forfeit

182: (4) Cameron Cardonnier, Klamath Union p. Evan Jensen, Sweet Home, 1:00; (5); Charlie Crawford, Sweet Home p. Dominic Schreiber, Mazama, 1:22

195: (8) James Durand, Estacada p. Tucker Weld, Sweet Home, 3:09

(4) David Steagall, Sweet Home p. Bodie Norlock, Mazama, 1:34

220: (2) Colby Gazeley, Sweet Home p. Cole Johns, Cottage Grove, 2:46

285: (4) Joseph Choi, Philomath p. Russell Walden, Baker/Powder Valley, 2:43

Quarterfinals

106: (1) Kyle Sieminski, Sweet Home p. (8) Jak Hopkes, Tillamook, 1:25

113: (6) Jayce Miller, Sweet Home dec. (4) Hadyn Burk, Mazama, 6-4; (3) Jacob Landtroop, Sweet Home dec. (5) Mason Warren, Banks, 6-5

120: (5) Benjamin Hernandez, Philomath p. (4) Ashton Lewis, Mazama, 1:50; (2) Kyle Watkins, Sweet Home p. Joshua Knightlinger, North Valley, :28

126: (1) Cohen Schleich, Estacada dec. Chase Ringwald, Philomath; (5) Jacob Sieminski, Sweet Home p. (4) Kyle Nichols, Henley, 1:59; (2) Blake Niemann, Philomath; Baird Hagerty, Tillamook, 4:00

132: (3) Brysen Penaloza, La Grande dec. (6) Christian Gregory, Sweet Home, 11-1; (2) Dylan Smith, Banks p. Caleb Blackburn, Philomath, 3:53

138: (3) Tanner Wood, Mazama dec. (5) Trenton Smith, Sweet Home, 4-0

145: (3) Ryker Hartsook, Sweet Home tech. fall Jacob Hughes, Hidden Valley, 5:23

152: (2) Kaden Zajic, Sweet Home p. Ridge Kehr, La Grande, 4:42

160: (1) Ethan Spencer, Sweet Home p. (3) Eli Bisenius, La Grande, 2:30

170: (5) Blaise Pindell, Philomath; (3) Hayden Hamerl, Tillamook, 4:54

182: (3) Daevon Vereen, Banks (5) maj. dec. Charlie Crawford, Sweet Home, 17-8

195: (5) Gauge Bloomer, Baker/Powder Valley p. (4) David Steagall, Sweet Home, 3:24

220: (2) Colby Gazeley, Sweet Home p. (7) Alex Ritter, Baker/Powder Valley. 1:47

285: (4) Joseph Choi, Philomath p. (5) Isaac Pena, Mazama, 2:43

Semifinals

106: (1) Kyle Sieminski, Sweet Home p. Spencer Pederson, Marshfield, :39

113: (1) Maxam Salvetti, Molalla; (6) Jayce Miller, Sweet Home, 4:27; (3) Jacob Landtroop, Sweet Home dec. (2) Aldo Duran, Baker/Powder Valley, 4-2

120: (1) Kai Carson, La Grande p. (5) Benjamin Hernandez, Philomath, 1:32; (2) Kyle Watkins, Sweet Home p. Wyatt Hooper, Stayton, 3:23

126: (5) Jacob Sieminski, Sweet Home p. (1) Cohen Schleich, Estacada, 3:50; (2) Blake Niemann, Philomath dec. (3) Tavian Kehr, La Grande, 7-2

145: Gavin Stone, Baker/Powder Valley dec. (3) Ryker Hartsook, Sweet Home, 7-3

152: (3) Landon Wing, North Marion dec. (2) Kaden Zajic, Sweet Home, 10-4

160: (6) Mason Buss, Siuslaw dec. (1) Ethan Spencer, Sweet Home, 14-11

170: (5) Blaise Pindell, Philomath p. (2) Wyatt Livingston, La Grande, 4:58

220: (2) Colby Gazeley, Sweet Home dec. (3) Mishael Mauck, Banks, 11-9 (SV)

285: (1) Jaden Martin, Baker/Powder Valley dec. (4) Joseph Choi, Philomath, 4-2

