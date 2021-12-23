High school wrestling: Philomath wins eight finals, team title at Benton County Championships

The Philomath High wrestling team had individual champions at five of the first six weight class and eight title winners overall Wednesday to claim the Benton County Championships at Philomath.

River Sandstrom (106 pounds), Benjamin Hernandez (120), Blake Niemann (126), Chase Ringwald (132), Caleb Blackburn (138), JJ Lewis (160), Jared Gerding (170) and Jacob Hamlet (285) all won their respective brackets for the Warriors. Teammate Walker Westbrook (126) was second.

Philomath was first with 182, followed by Crescent Valley (136.5), Corvallis (136), Monroe and Santiam Christian (83.5 each) and Alsea (23).

Crescent Valley’s Everest Sutton (113), Basilio Colon (145) and Jayden Cobb (220) were also individual champions and teammates Gunner Gillett (120), Jerrod Vester and Gabriel Lareau (182) were second.

Corvallis had one title winner in Jack Sabee-Paulson (145), while Jennifer Russell (113), Gavin Hale (138), Ezra Miller (160) and Diego Legorreta (285) were second.

Monroe’s Tobin Payne (182) was first and teammates Tanner Dilworth (113) and Dillon Greene (132) were second.

Santiam Christian got runner-up finishes from Kaden Haugen (145), Jeremy Ness (152) and Andrew Haase (220). Alsea had no finalists.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0