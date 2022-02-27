High school wrestling: Raiders triple up on fourth consecutive 5A state titles

James Rowley, Gabe Whisenhunt and the Crescent Valley High wrestling team all got the four-peats they were seeking Saturday.

Seniors Rowley and Whisenhunt joined an elite club with their fourth individual state championships, while the Raiders won the 5A state team title for a fourth consecutive year in the one-day OSAA tournament at Redmond’s Ridgeview High School.

Rowley (182 pounds) and Whisenhunt (126) were joined by teammates Everest Sutton (106), DJ Gillett (132), Daschle Lamer (170), Hayden Walters (195) and Riley Godek (285 as individual champions. CV’s Austin Dalton (160) was second.

Gillett, Lamer and Walters are all juniors who won their third titles. Godek, a senior, and Sutton, a sophomore, got their second.

The Raiders had nine placers in all – Jayden Cobb (220) was fifth – and scored 241 points, 30.5 ahead of runner-up. West Albany was 12th, South Albany 15th and Lebanon 21st.

West Albany’s Derrek Sossie pinned three opponents before losing a 9-2 decision to Thurston’s Kolton Malone in the 138 final.

CV racked up lots of bonus points, which are awarded for wins beyond a standard decision.

Sutton, Whisenhunt, Gillett and Rowley all pinned each of their four opponents. Lamer and Walters each had three wins by fall and a technical fall and Godek three falls and a major decision.

Lebanon’s Landon Carver (113) was fourth and South Albany’s Matthew Cobb (285) was fifth. West Albany’s Jarron Huebner (132) and South Albany’s Kellen Hanson (138) were sixth.

