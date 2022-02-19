 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
High school wrestling roundup: Harrisburg first, Central Linn second at district tournaments

Four individual champions and four runners-up led Harrisburg High to a dominant team win at the 3A Special District 3 wrestling tournament at Cascade Christian High School in Medford.

Luke Cheek (106 pounds), Curtis Talmadge (126), Nephi Heakin (132) and Bryce Chilgren (170) all won their respective brackets. PJ Machacek (120), Justin Hoyt (126), Devin Martin (152) and Cooper Clark (220) all finished second for the Eagles.

Harrisburg won the tournament with 342 points, 156 ahead of second-place Pleasant Hill. Santiam Christian was third and Scio fifth.

The top three placers in each bracket qualify for the 3A state tournament, to be held Feb. 26 at La Pine High School.

Santiam Christian’s Kaden Haugen (138) was first and teammate Caleb Ness (160) second. Scio’s Levi Forson (152) was first and teammate Jackson Braa (195) second.

Area third-place finishers were Harrisburg’s Travis Seehafer (113), Isaac Talmadge (120), Landen Hecht (145), Parker Hughes (160), Jacob Brown (195) and Hunter Langham (285); Santiam Christian’s Jared Mehlschau (170) and Andrew Haase (220) and Scio’s Emily Zamudio (106) and Kevin Vath (182).

2A/1A

Central Linn High won three individual titles to take second place at the Special District 2 tournament at Lowell High School.

Hagen Johnson (120), Cole Goracke (160) and Jacob Beauchamp (182) were all first for the Cobras. Teammate Jimmy Donaldson was second to Goracke at 160, and Malachi Hansen (195) and Colby Shaw (285) were also second in the finals.

Jefferson, which took fourth overall, had champions in Hunter Mensch (113) and Ryan Davis (152). Teammate Gryffen Ellefson-Hamar (126) was second. Monroe was eighth and Alsea 10th.

The top two placers in each weight class advance to the 2A/1A state tournament, held Feb. 26 at Culver High School.

Those who finished third, winning the consolation side of their brackets, were allowed to wrestle those who took second in the finals — if those two wrestlers had not met yet — to challenge for the second qualifying spot to state.

All of the area athletes who finished runner-up in Saturday’s finals maintained their second-place status and advanced to state. Jefferson’s Michael Khmelev was third in the 220 bracket but defeated Lowell’s Beauden Lowe to claim the second state berth at that weight.

Once the qualifiers are determined, the third-place finishers in each of the three 2A/1A special district tournaments will be pooled and a defined criterion will be used to select three additional qualifiers.

Area third-place finishers were Jefferson’s Gage Frost (138) and Gannon Lewis (170), Monroe’s Dillon Greene (132) and Alsea’s Gunner Elkins (195).

3A Special District 3

Team scores: Harrisburg 342, Pleasant Hill 186, Santiam Christian 154.5, South Umpqua 152, Scio 132.5, Sutherlin 102.5, Douglas 95, Creswell 68.5, Cascade Christian 48, Brookings-Harbor 0

Finals (area results only)

106: Luke Cheek, Harrisburg p. Lyosha Mitchell, Creswell, :47

120: Tyler Waldron, Douglas p. PJ Machacek, Harrisburg, 3:42

126: Curtis Talmadge, Harrisburg def. Justin Hoyt, Harrisburg, forfeit

132: Nephi Heakin, Harrisburg p. Jackson O’Connor, Pleasant Hill, 5:53

138: Kaden Haugen, Santiam Christian dec. Connor McCarty, Scio, 6-2

152: Levi Forson, Scio def. Devin Martin, Harrisburg, forfeit

160: Sage Baker, Douglas dec. Caleb Ness, Santiam Christian, 10-8

170: Bryce Chilgren, Harrisburg dec. Charles Conrad, Pleasant Hill, 10-6

195: Caj Simmons, South Umpqua p. Jackson Braa, Scio, :25

220: Trent Olsen, Sutherlin p. Cooper Clark, Harrisburg, 1:54

2A/1A Special District 2

Team scores: Oakland 169, Central Linn 147, Lowell 144, Jefferson 129, Glide 121, Oakridge 80.5, Reedsport 45.5, Monroe 38, North Douglas 22, Alsea 14

Finals (area results only)

113: Hunter Mersch, Jefferson p. Zoe Vickers, Oakland, 1:57

120: Hagen Johnson, Central Linn p. Juan Lorenzo, Jefferson, 1:16

126: Tyler Garner, Oakland p. Gryffen Ellefson-Hamar, Jefferson, :36

152: Ryan Davis, Jefferson dec. Justice Allen, Oakridge, 8-4

160: Cole Goracke, Central Linn p. Jimmy Donaldson, Central Linn, 1:10

182: Jacob Beauchamp, Central Linn def. Corbyn Kangiser, Glide, inj., 4:10

195: Jaden Rondeau, Glide dec. Malachi Hansen, Central Linn, 5-3

285: Hunter Shamir, Oakland p. Colby Shaw, Central Linn, 3:50

