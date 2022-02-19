High school wrestling roundup: Harrisburg first, Central Linn second at district tournaments

Four individual champions and four runners-up led Harrisburg High to a dominant team win at the 3A Special District 3 wrestling tournament at Cascade Christian High School in Medford.

Luke Cheek (106 pounds), Curtis Talmadge (126), Nephi Heakin (132) and Bryce Chilgren (170) all won their respective brackets. PJ Machacek (120), Justin Hoyt (126), Devin Martin (152) and Cooper Clark (220) all finished second for the Eagles.

Harrisburg won the tournament with 342 points, 156 ahead of second-place Pleasant Hill. Santiam Christian was third and Scio fifth.

The top three placers in each bracket qualify for the 3A state tournament, to be held Feb. 26 at La Pine High School.

Santiam Christian’s Kaden Haugen (138) was first and teammate Caleb Ness (160) second. Scio’s Levi Forson (152) was first and teammate Jackson Braa (195) second.

Area third-place finishers were Harrisburg’s Travis Seehafer (113), Isaac Talmadge (120), Landen Hecht (145), Parker Hughes (160), Jacob Brown (195) and Hunter Langham (285); Santiam Christian’s Jared Mehlschau (170) and Andrew Haase (220) and Scio’s Emily Zamudio (106) and Kevin Vath (182).

2A/1A

Central Linn High won three individual titles to take second place at the Special District 2 tournament at Lowell High School.

Hagen Johnson (120), Cole Goracke (160) and Jacob Beauchamp (182) were all first for the Cobras. Teammate Jimmy Donaldson was second to Goracke at 160, and Malachi Hansen (195) and Colby Shaw (285) were also second in the finals.

Jefferson, which took fourth overall, had champions in Hunter Mensch (113) and Ryan Davis (152). Teammate Gryffen Ellefson-Hamar (126) was second. Monroe was eighth and Alsea 10th.

The top two placers in each weight class advance to the 2A/1A state tournament, held Feb. 26 at Culver High School.

Those who finished third, winning the consolation side of their brackets, were allowed to wrestle those who took second in the finals — if those two wrestlers had not met yet — to challenge for the second qualifying spot to state.

All of the area athletes who finished runner-up in Saturday’s finals maintained their second-place status and advanced to state. Jefferson’s Michael Khmelev was third in the 220 bracket but defeated Lowell’s Beauden Lowe to claim the second state berth at that weight.

Once the qualifiers are determined, the third-place finishers in each of the three 2A/1A special district tournaments will be pooled and a defined criterion will be used to select three additional qualifiers.

Area third-place finishers were Jefferson’s Gage Frost (138) and Gannon Lewis (170), Monroe’s Dillon Greene (132) and Alsea’s Gunner Elkins (195).

