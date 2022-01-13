High school wrestling roundup: Raiders pin seven in dual meet win

Crescent Valley High won all seven of its matches Wednesday by fall in a 48-27 dual meet win at Central in Independence.

Everest Sutton (113 pounds), Gabe Whisenhunt (132), DJ Gillett (138), Daschle Lamer (170), James Rowley (182), Jayden Cobb (220) and Riley Godek (285) all pinned their opponents.

Lebanon 38, North Salem 33

The Warriors won four of the nine matches contested and three more by forfeit in the home dual win.

Lebanon’s Mason Kisling (120), Tanner Wallace (132) and Austin Loveal (182) all won by fall and teammate Josiah Wynn (160) won by decision.

