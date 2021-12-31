High school wrestling: Sweet Home leads area teams with sixth place at Northwest Duals

Sweet Home High reached the championship bracket and finished sixth at the Northwest Duals wrestling tournament, held Wednesday and Thursday at Linn County Expo Center.

The Huskies lost to Mountain View (47-24), defeated Redmond (39-24) and lost to Sprague (41-30) in the championship bracket Thursday.

Kyle Sieminski (106 pounds), Kyle Watkins (126), Jacob Sieminski (132), Christian Gregory 138, Ethan Spencer (170) and Colby Gazeley (285) all won two matches in the championship bracket.

Sweet Home defeated Dallas 2 66-15, Willamina 51-30, South Salem 60-22 and West Linn 45-24 in the Norm Davis pool Wednesday. Each of the tournament’s six pools were named for an impactful coach from the area.

Newberg defeated Thurston 43-24 to win the tournament championship.

West Albany won Bracket 2 with wins against Aloha (60-21), Newberg 2 (39-35) and West Linn (42-39). The Bulldogs also defeated Philomath (48-36) in a cross-bracket match.

Julian Gaitland (160) won all four bracket matches, while teammates Derrek Sossie (145) and Boden Lindberg (170) got three wins.

West took second in the Bruce Glenn pool with wins against Century (45-33), Forest Grove (51-21), McKay (69-12) and Sunset (84-0) and a loss to Mountain View (61-12).

South Albany was sixth in Bracket 2 with a win against Sherwood (57-24) and losses to West Linn (49-23) and Century (36-33).

Ramie Halbrook (182) and Matthew Cobb (285) won all three of their bracket matches, and Zander Campbell (113), Diego Perez-Montes (132), Kellen Hanson (138), Gaje Nicholson (145) and Draven Wilborn (160) all won two.

The RedHawks were second in the Brent Belveal pool with wins against Harrisburg (43-34), Newberg 2 (40-36), Franklin (72-6) and losses to Sprague (55-18) and McMinnville (37-36).

Harrisburg were third in Bracket 3 after wins against South Salem (32-25) and Central Linn (33-21). The Eagles got wins from Nephi Heaken (138), Parker Hughes (170), Bryce Chilgren (182), Jacob Brown (195) and Cooper Clark (220) in the bracket matches.

Harrisburg was fourth in the Brent Belveal pool with wins against McMinnville (36-34) and Franklin (50-22) and losses to Sprague (52-21) and Newberg 2 (48-20).

Philomath took second in Bracket 3 with a win against Central Linn (54-18) and losses to South Salem (38-36) and West Albany (48-36).

Blake Niemann (126), Gradin Fairbanks (138), Blaise Pindell (182) and Joseph Choi (285) all won two bracket matches.

The Warriors were third in the Jim Phillips pool with wins against Cleveland (47-23), Sweet Home 2 (43-42) and losses to Redmond (62-15) and Dallas (50-21).Central Linn took fourth in Bracket 3 after losses to Philomath (54-18), Harrisburg (33-21) and South Salem (36-24).

Chase Merritt (170) won all three of his bracket matches and teammates Cole Goracke (160), Jacob Beauchamp (182) and Malachi Hansen (195) won two.

The Cobras were fourth in the Dick Weisbrodt pool with a win against Central (48-36) and defeats to Woodburn (33-33 tie, losing on a tiebreaker), Newberg (84-0), Del Norte, Calif. (63-18) and Milwaukie (48-31).

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0