Keith Brown beats the odds and will sign with Oregon to play football for the Ducks

“(Tomlin) would always ask me, ‘What do you want?’” Brown said. “I want to play Division I. Then I would complain to him about wanting to do this or wanting to do that. He goes, “But this is what you asked for.’”

Tomlin and the rest of Lebanon’s staff were a steady hand when Brown felt overwhelmed by a recruiting process that he truthfully wanted no part of. He disliked it so much that he almost committed to Oregon on his first visit just to get the whole thing over with.

The non-stop calls from coaches he had never met and the visits to schools he wasn’t sure he wanted to go to never appealed to Brown. But he appreciated the attention it brought his school.

“I never really cared about the recruiting stuff or the stars or the rankings,” Brown said. “But it was definitely cool, you know? Because it’s definitely hard to be noticed and ranked super high out of Oregon.”

Brown loved traveling to showcase camps — not because of the lucrative chance to drive his ranking higher but because it was a chance to play football against great athletes and improve his game.