Local prep teams waiting to find out if they will play this spring

During that time, teams are not permitted to practice together and coaches are not allowed to hold “voluntary” workouts in any form or fashion. For the time being, coaches are doing what they can to safely support athletes and help them stay prepared for when, or if, the spring season resumes.

“We have told the girls that nothing is definite right now,” West Albany softball coach Ryan Borde said. “I know the OSAA has said our season isn’t over and there's been some talk of possibly just doing a league season if we’re allowed to come back to school once the period ends. We just told the girls hopefully they act on their own at home and hit the ball, throw the ball round, maybe with their brother or sisters or friends they live by. Try to limit their contact with the outside world because the last thing we want is our student athletes or their families getting sick.”