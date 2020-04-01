Local prep teams waiting to find out if they will play this spring

Plenty of local coaches and athletes are holding out hope that high school sports will still happen this spring.
The coronavirus outbreak has put all athletics on a hiatus and the Oregon School Activities Association announced last week that it has suspended contests and practices until at least April 28 after Governor Kate Brown delivered a statewide school closure.
During that time, teams are not permitted to practice together and coaches are not allowed to hold “voluntary” workouts in any form or fashion. For the time being, coaches are doing what they can to safely support athletes and help them stay prepared for when, or if, the spring season resumes.
“We have told the girls that nothing is definite right now,” West Albany softball coach Ryan Borde said. “I know the OSAA has said our season isn’t over and there's been some talk of possibly just doing a league season if we’re allowed to come back to school once the period ends. We just told the girls hopefully they act on their own at home and hit the ball, throw the ball round, maybe with their brother or sisters or friends they live by. Try to limit their contact with the outside world because the last thing we want is our student athletes or their families getting sick.”
Coaches are facing the difficult juxtaposition of hoping their athletes stay fit and ready to compete if they get the chance, while also understanding that doing so is extremely difficult at the moment. Athletes are not permitted to work out at school facilities, and gyms and fitness are closed.
With practices and team meetings out of the question, coaches are left to communicate with their athletes almost exclusively through phone calls or group texts.
“We found out on the 13th that we weren’t supposed to have practice going forward,” Philomath baseball coach Levi Webber said. “We were supposed to practice that afternoon. We didn’t find out until the end of the day about that. Then we have early release (and) I haven’t even seen our kids and addressed our kids personally.”
For the sports of baseball and softball in particular, making a quick return to competition could pose a series of problems. Since Oregon residents have been directed to stay at home, athletes are essentially limited to playing catch with their siblings or parents, with the exception of those who have a batting cage or space to complete hitting drills at their home.
Returning to the field after such a long layoff could leave players at risk for injury if their arms have not been built up to carry a heavy workload.
“It’s a huge concern of course, especially if they’re not throwing the ball around — if their arms are basically starting from scratch,” Borde said. “The girls worked so hard the first couple of weeks of practice. We’ve been doing a lot of scrimmaging and live pitching. We talk about training your eyes. Right now they’re losing that opportunity. To sort of come back, you’re talking another week or two to get ready again and that’s just the reality of the situation.”
Many teams planned to hit the road for non-league tournaments this spring. Crescent Valley baseball was scheduled to play the Bucks Bag Spring Classic in Idaho, and Lebanon softball was supposed to play at the North Medford Spring Break Invite.
All of those plans have been wiped out, though, and now coaches are just hoping their players see the field however possible this season, even if it means an abbreviated league schedule.
“I was asked how many games it would take to feel like it was worth it, and my answer pretty much was ‘one’ because at least the kids would have something to remember,” Crescent Valley baseball coach Ryan Starwalt said. “Right now zero is a pretty tough pill to swallow. Obviously we would prefer to play the 30 we were expected to play and that’s not gonna happen. But at this point we'll take anything.”
