Local schools are lighting up their stadiums as a tribute to their seniors

While some schools had their lights on every day last week, most are turning them on each Friday and will continue doing so for the foreseeable future. West Albany, South Albany, Corvallis, Crescent Valley, Philomath and Scio were among the area schools who have lit up their fields as part of the movement.

“Unlike a lot of college athletes who will be able to come back if they choose, our seniors won’t get that, and it’s just got to be tough,” Corvallis athletic director Salvador Munoz said. “This is just a way for us to honor those seniors; it’s the least I can do to go down there and turn the lights on for them for what they’ve done for this school.”

The movement caught on last week, and many schools took to Twitter to post photos of their fields accompanied by #BeTheLightOR.

“Some schools can’t do it every single night — our lights are all manual, they take time to warm up,” Sweet Home High School athletic director Nate Tyler said. “So we’re gonna do it weekly.”

Tyler was included on an email list of participating schools last week and said that it included 88 different schools whose administrators had pledged to join the movement.