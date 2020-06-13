Many questions to be answered for high school falls sports

“The OSAA said, ‘hey, we’re looking at every option to make sure that there’s athletics in the fall. There’s nothing off the table,’” said Matta, also the PHS football coach.

“Recognizing the value of kids being involved in activities … if that means we’re playing the less-contact activities in the spring this fall? But I know you can’t flip them, and if schools aren’t back in in the fall, you cancel that flipped spring season, because that’s two years of spring seasons (canceled).”

Before getting to the fall, Matta says he and his colleagues are trying to figure out how to proceed through the summer, a time when basketball, baseball and softball are usually played, weight rooms are open and coaches’ efforts are made to get athletes ready for the fall.

There’s the hope that schools are opened at the regular time, but school officials have to prepare for a scenario where they don’t. That would significantly impact athletics.

Another factor Matta points out involves the eligibility of student-athletes without internet access who, because of that, might be carrying incomplete grades into the fall.

Once on the field or court, there are more hurdles to be cleared and questions to be solves.