Monroe standout Zach Young to continue testing his juggling abilities at Linfield

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Zach Young knows what negotiating a loaded schedule is all about, having played four different sports in high school while staying on top of his academics.

Now he’ll give it a try at the next level.

The Monroe High standout heads to Linfield College in a few months to begin a collegiate career that will include football as well a track and field, where he’ll take on multi-event competitions for the first time.

“I definitely tried to keep myself pretty busy throughout high school, so I think I’ll be ready to continue doing that in college,” he said.

The 6-foot Young, who set numerous state records in football and basketball, has always had football as his favorite. So continuing to play that sport was a priority when it came to continuing his athletic career.

Since his freshman year, many people have encouraged him to try the decathlon, outdoor track’s 10-event endeavor, telling him that he would be good at it.

“But last year when I started doing high jump and a little bit of everything at a pretty high level, I thought this might be fun just to go compete in all the events at once and give it a go,” Young said.