OSAA announces start date for fall sports contests will be pushed back

The governing body of high school sports in Oregon provided a bit of clarity Wednesday to what the fall season will look like.

But while other states have made their plans for the fall season official, the Oregon School Activities Association has opted to leave its options open as it waits for clarity.

The OSAA executive board released a statement Wednesday that it will push back the first date of all fall contests from Aug. 27 to Sept 23. The first day of fall practice, however, will remain Aug. 17.

“That allows for some time to make those decisions and have those conversations,” OSAA executive director Peter Weber said. “And it allows schools to get reopened in whatever format that looks like. We need to allow schools to focus on that as much as they can.”