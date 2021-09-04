OSU roundup: Women's cross-country team wins PSU meet

The Oregon State University women's cross-country team opened the season with a first-place team finish with 23 points at the Viking Rust Buster, hosted by Portland State on Friday.
Redshirt sophomore Grace Fetherstonhaugh and juniors Mari Friedman and Haley Wolf notched top-five finishes for the Beavers.
Fetherstonhaugh clocked a 4K personal best of 13:11.12 to place second. Following close behind was Friedman, who took third with a time of 13:34.27, and Wolf, who finished fourth and stopped the clock at 13:39.87.
Gabby Peterson posted a time of 3:44.81 to place sixth. Kaylee Mitchell, Christina Geisler, and Audrey Lookner rounded out the top ten, finishing eighth (13:48.38), ninth (13:54.92), and tenth (14:01.05), respectively.
The Beavers are slated to compete at the Ash Creek Invite, hosted by Western Oregon, on Sept. 10.
Women's soccer
Oregon State opened its weekend in Connecticut with a 6-1 victory over Yale on Friday, extending its win streak to five on the season.
Freshman McKenna Martinez put the Beavers on the board with a goal at the 13-minute mark. Sophomore Amber Jackson scored her fourth goal of the season shortly after, at the 18-minute mark. In the 25th minute, junior Brianna McReynolds found the net to put OSU up 3-0 over Yale.
The Beavers scored three more goals in the second half. Martinez posted her second in the 50th minute and was assisted by Jackson. Shortly after, in the 54th minute, junior Sophie Conrad posted her first goal of the season. In the 60th minute, McReynolds posted her second goal of the night with an assist from junior Maddie Tetz.
Senior Bridgette Skiba recorded four saves in goal. In the 54th minute, sophomore Hailey Coll took over in goal, recording three saves. The Beavers took six corner kicks and tallied seven shots on goal out of 10 shots total.
The Beavers will continue their road stretch in New Britain, Conn., as they challenge Central Connecticut State on Sunday.
Men's soccer
Oregon State picked up its third-straight win on the season with a 2-0 road victory over Portland on Friday.
Redshirt senior Tyrone Mondi found the net with an assist from junior Adrian Crespo at the 31-minute mark to put the Beavers up 1-0 over the Pilots. In the 43rd minute, junior Sofiane Djeffal posted a goal to extend the Beavers' lead to 2-0.
Junior Adrian Fernandez notched two saves and recorded his 16th career solo shutout. Fernandez now holds the record for career solo shutouts, surpassing Peter Billmeyer's mark of 15.
The Beavers tallied six shots on goal out of 13 shots total and took three corner kicks over the course of the game.