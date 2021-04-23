Prep baseball: Dewey, Raiders erase deficit, hold off RedHawks

There were no nerves for Noah Dewey on Friday despite entering the game in a sticky situation and his team needing some outs with him taking the mound.
After walking the first batter he faced to load the bases, the Crescent Valley High junior struck out two straight to get out of the jam and showed he was in control enough to get the job done.
Dewey put up zeroes the rest of the way as he closed out the Raiders’ 7-3 home win against South Albany in a Mid-Willamette Conference baseball game.
CV (3-2, 3-2 MWC) responded from losses to Corvallis and Lebanon earlier in the week by a combined three runs.
“I was actually pretty relaxed” and confident in the team,” Dewey, a right-hander, said. “We were feeling we needed some revenge from the last two games. The wing felt good.”
Relieving starter Garrett Bozdeck, Dewey struck out six in all, equaling Bozdeck’s total through the first 4⅓ innings.
Also a junior, Bozdeck allowed just one hit, walked four and hit a batter. The only two hits against Dewey were a pair of two-out singles in the seventh as the RedHawks (1-5, 0-4) started to catch up to his fastball.
“Garrett and Noah both did a really good job just attacking hitters,” said Scot McDonald, CV’s first-year head coach.
The Raiders, the designated visiting team after the game was moved to Tim Wirth Memorial Field, jumped ahead 2-0 in the top of the first on RBI singles by Jackson VanEyk and Bozdeck.
South scored all its runs in the bottom half, taking advantage of two walks and a throwing error. The only RBI produced came on Kyler Thompson’s double to left — the only extra-base hit of the contest — to tie it at 2-2.
The error brought home the first run and the third was plated on a wild pitch.
It was a difficult first five innings defensively as both teams committed four errors. Three of those for South came in the third, with each resulting in a CV run.
“We make three errors and it hurts us, and the ball starts rolling down the hill and we’re playing catch-up after that point,” RedHawks coach Brad Kidd said, noting that was the first inning this season where errors snowballed on his team.
The Raiders tacked on a run in the fifth on the first of two two-out Landen Parker infield grounders that the speedy junior turned into run-scoring singles. He did the same again in the seventh to close out the scoring.
Walker Still and Parker had two hits apiece for the Raiders. Thompson had two of the RedHawks’ three knocks.
Jason Patrick was South’s starting pitcher. He gave up seven hits, walked two and struck out one in five innings. In relief, Zack Turcott allowed two hits and a walk and struck out two.
Despite striking out 12 times, South had two runners on in the third and loaded the bases in the fourth and got their leadoff batter on via a throwing error before Dewey again struck out two straight to end the threat.
Dewey got the RedHawks 1-2-3 in the sixth and worked around singles by Kyle Gerger and Thompson in the seventh.
The stranded runners kept the RedHawks from closing the gap. South lost two games earlier in the week, to Dallas and Central, each by one run.
“Sometimes that’s just baseball,” said Kidd, whose team has struggled to hold on to late leads. “I’m proud of my guys for competing and staying with it. We’ve just got to learn to close out a game now.”
CV, conversely, erased its early deficit.
McDonald, a former longtime baseball coach at Dallas High who most recently coached in the Raider program under former coach Ryan Starwalt, said his team is working on being resilient. He says many times it’s not the best team that wins but the one that better handles adversity.
With a team that entered the season with few combined varsity at-bats and just a few innings pitched at high school’s top level, McDonald said one of the main goals of the truncated season is to get as much experience as possible.
With limited time together before playing the first game, finding continuity has not been easy.
“We are improving immensely as it’s going,” he said. “Every day they’re starting to get a little bit better timing and being a little more comfortable.”
Dewey said it’s helped that he and many of his teammates have played together since middle school. Even though they don’t have much collective varsity experience, he likes the progress being made.
“We’re really coming along,” Dewey said. “At the beginning of the season we weren’t too sure how we’d be doing. After that win against West (Albany, 2-1 last week) and now beating these guys, it feels good.”