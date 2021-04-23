Prep baseball: Dewey, Raiders erase deficit, hold off RedHawks

The Raiders, the designated visiting team after the game was moved to Tim Wirth Memorial Field, jumped ahead 2-0 in the top of the first on RBI singles by Jackson VanEyk and Bozdeck.

South scored all its runs in the bottom half, taking advantage of two walks and a throwing error. The only RBI produced came on Kyler Thompson’s double to left — the only extra-base hit of the contest — to tie it at 2-2.

The error brought home the first run and the third was plated on a wild pitch.

It was a difficult first five innings defensively as both teams committed four errors. Three of those for South came in the third, with each resulting in a CV run.

“We make three errors and it hurts us, and the ball starts rolling down the hill and we’re playing catch-up after that point,” RedHawks coach Brad Kidd said, noting that was the first inning this season where errors snowballed on his team.

The Raiders tacked on a run in the fifth on the first of two two-out Landen Parker infield grounders that the speedy junior turned into run-scoring singles. He did the same again in the seventh to close out the scoring.

Walker Still and Parker had two hits apiece for the Raiders. Thompson had two of the RedHawks’ three knocks.