Prep baseball: Early errors put shorthanded Bulldogs in a hole in defeat

But Sprague answered with two of its own with the help of a throwing error on a play that should have produced the third out and a Reynolds balk that made it 6-3.

Given his team’s circumstances, Lien said that response took a little air out of the Bulldogs.

“It does because in that game we have to keep that thing close because we were lacking some spots in the lineup that were going to be tough to produce a lot of runs out of,” Lien said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Albany Democrat-Herald.

West went down in order in the next three frames and Sprague added two in the top of the seventh, with another Bulldog error aiding the process.

The home team got one back in the bottom half on a Bryce Bowers one-out double and CJ Hattori’s two-out run-scoring single to center.

“At the end of the day it’s a team effort,” Reynolds said. “We still got the bat on the ball and still made plays. It just didn’t go our way today.”

Added West catcher Gabe Jacques: “We just had too many errors. I think that’s what it really came down to.”

Lien credited Hattori, Wednesday’s No. 9 hitter, for stepping up with a team-best two hits.