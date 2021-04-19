Prep baseball: Free bases, lack of extended rallies catches up with RedHawks

Had Monday’s game gone to the team that scored in more innings, South Albany High would have been the clear winner.
But allowing too many free bases and an inability to keep rallies going caught up to the RedHawks in the end.
Dallas took advantage of eight walks, three South errors and numerous wild pitches and passed balls to pull out a 9-8 Mid-Willamette Conference baseball road win.
The RedHawks (1-3, 0-2) scored in six of seven innings and the Dragons (1-2, 1-2) only three, but Dallas put up their runs in a more crooked fashion, scoring three in three different frames.
The Dragons broke a 6-6 tie with three runs in the top of the seventh. Jason Patrick’s two-run double to right-center field with one out in the bottom half got South back within one. But the RedHawks’ next two batters couldn’t get the tying run home.
Creating so many scoring opportunities but only scoring eight runs is what frustrated South coach Brad Kidd.
“We left some guys on base, could have extended an inning or two here or there,” he said. “Had some outs in situations with runners on and didn’t execute with runners on bases as much as I’d hoped.”
Run-scoring singles by Kyle Gerger, Tyler Seiber and Austin McCormick in the first three innings helped the RedHawks, who had eight baserunners in those frames, pull even with the Dragons.
Two South errors, two walks and two hits helped Dallas go right back ahead with three runs in the fourth. Ground outs by Hayden DeLair and Gerger in South’s fourth made it a one-run game.
RedHawk relievers Kyler Thompson and Seiber combined to keep Dallas scoreless in the fifth and sixth, and Thompson’s RBI single to center with two outs in the bottom of the sixth tied the game.
Seiber got into trouble in the seventh when Dallas leadoff batter Aiden Hendrickson beat out a slow grounder for a hit, a fielding error put another on base and a walk loaded the bags. Seiber then walked another batter to score a run, saw a second run score on a ground out and threw a wild pitch to make it 9-6.
Given that his pitchers allowed just a few walks in three games last week, Kidd said he was surprised to see so many bases on balls Monday. The RedHawks allowed nine or more runs for the third straight game.
Patrick, South’s starting pitcher, worked into the fourth inning. He struck out six and walked four.
“They were getting some pretty good base hits, but they’re not better than us and they’re not nine runs,” Seiber said of the extra bases allowed by his team.
The junior added that scoring in so many innings was a plus.
“It’s showing that we can score and that we can still swing the bat. If we’re having a bad day, we’re still scoring at least,” he said.
Alex Nakagawa relieved Dallas starter Lucas Lefever to start the fourth and pitched the final four innings. The Dragons pitchers walked six batters and the defense committed four errors behind them.
Patrick and Seiber had each two hits and Gerber and Patrick two RBIs for the RedHawks, who are scheduled to play at Central on Wednesday before hosting Crescent Valley on Friday.
Luke Hess and Owen Hess both had two hits and three RBIs for the Dragons, who have now given up 35 runs in three games.
Kidd said he’s liked the progress he’s seen from his team, which officially started practice two weeks ago before jumping into its schedule last week.
He said was a challenge not having his full team together until the football season was completed, but he said seniors and others with varsity experience have stepped up in practices and games to be leaders and setting the culture. He said he’s looking forward to seeing where the positive steps forward take the team.
“Our kids are just trying to take advantage of this opportunity to play every day,” Kidd said. “Having last year kind of taken from them and not being able to play, it’s kind of stuck with them to come out and fight every day. Whatever the scoreboard looks like at the end, they’re just excited to be out playing baseball again.”
Added Seiber: “I like our energy and our positive vibes with each other. We’re good teammates and we pick each other up when we need to be picked up. I think we’ve grown every game and we’ve gotten better every single game.”
Jesse Sowa can be reached via email at jesse.sowa@lee.net or on Twitter, @JesseSowaGT.