Prep baseball: Raiders' offense struggles in loss to Foxes

Making uncharacteristic mistakes on top of struggling to gain traction against a quality pitcher Monday put Crescent Valley High in an uphill battle.
Ethan Jenssen’s two-run home run off Carson Waples in the third inning was the highlight for the Raiders in Silverton’s 7-2 win in a Mid-Willamette Conference baseball game at Tim Wirth Memorial Field.
Otherwise, the Foxes (6-6, 4-3) remained in control throughout, taking advantage of four CV errors and fighting off any rallies the Raiders (6-6, 3-3) were able to muster.
“You’ve got to catch the ball, throw the ball and hit the ball. They just had a few more cleaner things than we did,” said CV coach Scot McDonald, whose team had an error in each of the first two innings and fell behind 5-0.
Waples, a sophomore right-hander, allowed four hits and walked one with 10 strikeouts in a complete-game effort. Five of those Ks came against the top three spots in the Raiders’ batting order.
Crescent Valley got a runner to second base in the fourth and sixth innings but could advance him no farther. Singles by Zach Escobar and Walker Still gave the Raiders two on with one out in the sixth before Waples produced a popup and strikeout to end the threat.
“His slider was working. That was what was getting us, especially late in counts,” said Jenssen, a senior outfielder. “My at-bat, he just wasn’t locating it, so he had to throw a fastball, and that’s kind of how I got that one.”
Added McDonald: “He had that slider going and spotted his fastball up. When we did hit it, it kind of went to people. It was just hard to create something.”
The Raiders were looking to erase their early hole after producing just one baserunner in the first two frames.
Caleb Kelley drew Waples’ only base-on-balls of the contest before Jenssen, batting in the No. 9 spot, send a no-doubter over the right field wall to make it 5-2.
“He was missing the zone with his off-speed pitches,” Jenssen said. “So I got ahead, it was a 3-1 count. He kind of left one over the plate, a little outside, I took it outside-in and got ahold of it.”
Waples retired the next three batters, and CV’s only runner to reach base over the next two innings came via a fielding error with one out in the fourth.
Jackson VanEyk, the Raiders’ starting pitcher, had his team’s only other hit with a two-out single in the second.
The senior right-hander gave up five hits and five walks with nine strikeouts in five innings. He struck out three in the first and third innings and two in the fourth.
VanEyk walked two and struck out two to open the game before a single scored a run and a throwing error brought home another.
Three singles produced a Silverton run in the second, and two more scored on VanEyk’s throwing error on a bunt attempt to make it 5-0.
Back-to-back Foxes doubles with one out in the fifth made it 6-2. With the help of two errors and a balk, Silverton added a run in the seventh off Escobar.
CV, which had little varsity experience coming into the season, has now lost four of five after starting 5-2. The Raiders host Dallas in a Tuesday doubleheader.
“We have a young team, and I think that kind of contributes to if we make mistakes early that’s made us get down on ourselves,” Jenssen said. "We’ll grow from that. We’ve got a lot of juniors on the team who are going to get a lot better. We’ll learn from it, it’s just tough.”
Just three players remain from CV’s 2019 roster that included 11 seniors. That group of Raiders continued the program’s long streak of postseason success and reached the 5A state quarterfinals.
“Everybody expects that, and each team has its own identity,” said McDonald, a first-year coach at CV who spent two decades as the head coach at Dallas High before working the past few seasons under Ryan Starwalt. “These guys are working hard to create their own.”
McDonald said many of his players, most experiencing varsity baseball for the first time, have “gotten tons better.”