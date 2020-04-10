Prep baseball: Taylor Holder went from 'talented' freshman to one of the top players in the state

But Churchill rallied back to cut the Raiders’ lead to 7-6 in the sixth inning. So Starwalt rolled the dice and sent Holder back to the mound in the seventh after he had spent an inning playing in center field.

“And he just came back in and shoved against probably the best team we faced all year,” Krupp recalls. “Nothing changed for him — it was just 88, 89, nasty slider. It was just three up, three down and we’re going to the ‘ship.”

University of Portland coach Connor Lambert saw the gutsy performance from the stands and offered Holder a scholarship on the spot — months before the rest of the nation took notice.

“That was a really big deal for me at the time and it still is,” Holder said.

Holder’s performance propelled the Raiders to their first ever title game after they had stumbled in the semifinals each of the past two seasons.

“It was such a good team bonding experience; we were like, ‘Wow, we really did that,” Holder said. “CV had never gone to a state championship before. So it was really a special thing for the whole team and for the coaches.”