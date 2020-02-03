Prep basketball notebook: West boys set for battle with Silverton

The West Albany High boys basketball team has navigated its way through a tough league schedule this season in order to stay in contention for the Mid-Willamette Conference title.

This week, the Bulldogs will play their biggest game of the season and try to keep their title hopes alive.

Sixth-ranked West (12-4, 7-1) will host No. 3 Silverton (15-1, 8-0) at 7 p.m. Tuesday with a chance to put some heat on the Foxes as the final month of the regular season gets underway. A win for Silverton would go a long way toward helping it lock up a third consecutive league crown.

The two teams met in the league-opening game back on Dec. 16, where Silverton prevailed with a 54-50 home win. Since then, only Thurston and 6A South Salem have dealt the Bulldogs losses.

Elsewhere in the Mid-Willamette Conference, third-place South Albany (13-3, 6-2) will host Dallas on Tuesday before taking a shot at Silverton on Friday. The RedHawks, ranked seventh in the latest OSAA coaches poll, are riding a five-game winning streak.

Crescent Valley (9-7, 5-3) is in sole possession of the fourth playoff spot in the conference. The Raiders will travel to North Salem on Tuesday before hosting West Albany on Friday.

