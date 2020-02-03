Prep basketball notebook: West boys set for battle with Silverton

The West Albany High boys basketball team has navigated its way through a tough league schedule this season in order to stay in contention for the Mid-Willamette Conference title.
This week, the Bulldogs will play their biggest game of the season and try to keep their title hopes alive.
Sixth-ranked West (12-4, 7-1) will host No. 3 Silverton (15-1, 8-0) at 7 p.m. Tuesday with a chance to put some heat on the Foxes as the final month of the regular season gets underway. A win for Silverton would go a long way toward helping it lock up a third consecutive league crown.
The two teams met in the league-opening game back on Dec. 16, where Silverton prevailed with a 54-50 home win. Since then, only Thurston and 6A South Salem have dealt the Bulldogs losses.
Elsewhere in the Mid-Willamette Conference, third-place South Albany (13-3, 6-2) will host Dallas on Tuesday before taking a shot at Silverton on Friday. The RedHawks, ranked seventh in the latest OSAA coaches poll, are riding a five-game winning streak.
Crescent Valley (9-7, 5-3) is in sole possession of the fourth playoff spot in the conference. The Raiders will travel to North Salem on Tuesday before hosting West Albany on Friday.
Fifth-place Corvallis (9-7, 4-4) suffered a tough loss at South Albany last week and will need to bounce back in order to keep pace in the race for a playoff spot. The Spartans will face Lebanon on the road Tuesday and host North Salem on Friday.
Girls
Only a single game separates the second-place and fifth-place teams in the Mid-Willamette girls basketball standings with eighth games to go in the regular season.
With five teams from the conference still residing in the top 10 of the latest OSAA 5A coaches poll, the battle for the four automatic playoff spots gets tighter each week, and plenty of local teams still find themselves in contention.
Sixth-ranked Lebanon (10-5, 6-2) sits in second place, two games back of No. 3 Silverton. The Warriors picked up a crucial win over Crescent Valley (7-9, 3-5) last week and will face Corvallis (12-4, 5-3) on the road Tuesday with a chance to create some separation from the fourth-place Spartans.
Corvallis was ranked fifth in last week's coaches poll before suffering back-to-back losses to Silverton and No. 8 Central. Corvallis is now seventh. A win against Lebanon on Tuesday would help bolster the Spartans’ playoff chances.
Ninth-ranked West Albany (11-5, 5-3) owns fifth place in the standings and will travel to Silverton on Tuesday before hosting Crescent Valley on Friday. CV likely needs wins over North Salem on Tuesday and against the Bulldogs on Friday to keep its playoff hopes alive.